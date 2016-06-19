Your browser is out-of-date.

This Home Will Pull Your Heartstrings

Luke Riley Luke Riley
Wiederaufbau eines denkmalgechützten Bauernhauses, Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Modern houses
Following a devastating fire, Bernd Lietzke Architecture & Interior Design rebuilt a heritage building into a cosy home, fitting it with tasteful furniture and preserving the property's charm. 

The fire, sparked by a faulty electrical circuit, caused significant damage to the 19th century building with the original thatched roof being completely destroyed. However, all was not lost!

Below is a collection of photos that reveal how the home has been reborn from the ashes…

New chapter for an old timer

Wiederaufbau eines denkmalgechützten Bauernhauses, Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Modern houses
Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke

Brick by brick, what stands today is the truest possible interpretation of the building that stood before the fire.

By salvaging what they could from the fire and through utilising the full limits of their resources, the team from Bernd Lietzke managed to do what many thought was impossible. 

Even though the thatched roof appears similar to how it had previously, the architects adapted the roof design to suit more modern use. The ceiling height inside has been increased to allow for improved access to natural light and expand the amount of liveable space.

Seeing the light

Wiederaufbau eines denkmalgechützten Bauernhauses, Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Modern study/office
Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke

An emphasis upon attracting sunlight to the interiors was a crucial design point for the interior designers. Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors extend along the entire distance of the side wing, allowing more than enough light to flood inside. 

Books and artefacts line the shelves of the bookcase, which provides a touch of personality and homeliness to the space.

The perfect kitchen

Wiederaufbau eines denkmalgechützten Bauernhauses, Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Modern kitchen
Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke

The kitchen is a thing of perfection. We bet the owners can't wait to show off their new cooking space to guests since it looks so very modern and on trend. 

Modern materials and finishes were naturally favoured since the owners didn't want to feel limited in their culinary pursuits. Stone top benches, gas hotplates and an oversized washing space were installed into the island bench, which stands as the most significant feature of the space. 

The soft and natural look of the timber chosen for part of the island bench and the shelves makes a big impact within the room. 

A soft décor

Wiederaufbau eines denkmalgechützten Bauernhauses, Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Modern dining room
Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke

The catalogue of furniture found inside the dining room is a treat for lovers of anything vintage. 

Surrounding the strong timber table are different styles of standalone chairs, which confirm the rustic appeal of the decor while a new L-shape bench with comfy cushions was fitted to install a more current interior design feature. 

Something modern

Wiederaufbau eines denkmalgechützten Bauernhauses, Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke

A stunningly modern but surprisingly suitable feature that found its way inside the rebuild is the staircase, which links the ground floor to the upper levels. 

Elegantly proportioned, the form of the staircase is comprised of timber and metal components where the rawness of the respective materials are lovingly embraced. 

New living spaces upstairs

Wiederaufbau eines denkmalgechützten Bauernhauses, Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Modern style bedroom
Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke

The focus of the interior design on the upper level was to provide a sense of openness to those relaxing in this space. 

White walls make the perfect backdrop for the natural light to enter and bounce throughout from the increased heights of the new roof. Wooden flooring and the exposed beams give a warm touch to the room, balancing wonderfully against the white.

To see another house that was given a second chance, check out: Boring Bungalow Becomes Bloody Brilliant!

Could you have imagined a better result?

