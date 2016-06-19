This Home Will Pull Your Heartstrings

Following a devastating fire, Bernd Lietzke Architecture & Interior Design rebuilt a heritage building into a cosy home, fitting it with tasteful furniture and preserving the property's charm.

The fire, sparked by a faulty electrical circuit, caused significant damage to the 19th century building with the original thatched roof being completely destroyed. However, all was not lost!

Below is a collection of photos that reveal how the home has been reborn from the ashes…