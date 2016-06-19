This Home Will Pull Your Heartstrings

Following a devastating fire, Bernd Lietzke Architecture & Interior Design rebuilt a heritage building into a cosy home, fitting it with tasteful furniture and preserving the property's charm.
The fire, sparked by a faulty electrical circuit, caused significant damage to the 19th century building with the original thatched roof being completely destroyed. However, all was not lost!
Below is a collection of photos that reveal how the home has been reborn from the ashes…
Brick by brick, what stands today is the truest possible interpretation of the building that stood before the fire.
By salvaging what they could from the fire and through utilising the full limits of their resources, the team from Bernd Lietzke managed to do what many thought was impossible.
Even though the thatched roof appears similar to how it had previously, the architects adapted the roof design to suit more modern use. The ceiling height inside has been increased to allow for improved access to natural light and expand the amount of liveable space.
An emphasis upon attracting sunlight to the interiors was a crucial design point for the interior designers. Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors extend along the entire distance of the side wing, allowing more than enough light to flood inside.
Books and artefacts line the shelves of the bookcase, which provides a touch of personality and homeliness to the space.
The kitchen is a thing of perfection. We bet the owners can't wait to show off their new cooking space to guests since it looks so very modern and on trend.
Modern materials and finishes were naturally favoured since the owners didn't want to feel limited in their culinary pursuits. Stone top benches, gas hotplates and an oversized washing space were installed into the island bench, which stands as the most significant feature of the space.
The soft and natural look of the timber chosen for part of the island bench and the shelves makes a big impact within the room.
The catalogue of furniture found inside the dining room is a treat for lovers of anything vintage.
Surrounding the strong timber table are different styles of standalone chairs, which confirm the rustic appeal of the decor while a new L-shape bench with comfy cushions was fitted to install a more current interior design feature.
A stunningly modern but surprisingly suitable feature that found its way inside the rebuild is the staircase, which links the ground floor to the upper levels.
Elegantly proportioned, the form of the staircase is comprised of timber and metal components where the rawness of the respective materials are lovingly embraced.
The focus of the interior design on the upper level was to provide a sense of openness to those relaxing in this space.
White walls make the perfect backdrop for the natural light to enter and bounce throughout from the increased heights of the new roof. Wooden flooring and the exposed beams give a warm touch to the room, balancing wonderfully against the white.
