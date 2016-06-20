Warm Prefab Home Ready in 5 Months

This Italian farmhouse combines rural charm with innovative building technologies. The build, by Barra & Barra, demonstrates how country houses can be reimagined to be more sustainable and energy-efficient.

Crafted as a spacious domain for a large family, the building displays strong ties with its rural Italian context while at the same time presenting itself as an innovative, modern dwelling. The sheer amount of sustainable and energy-saving features found throughout this home is truly inspiring, revealing the future of eco-home building.

