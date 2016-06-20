Warm Prefab Home Ready in 5 Months

This Italian farmhouse combines rural charm with innovative building technologies. The build, by Barra & Barra, demonstrates how country houses can be reimagined to be more sustainable and energy-efficient.
Crafted as a spacious domain for a large family, the building displays strong ties with its rural Italian context while at the same time presenting itself as an innovative, modern dwelling. The sheer amount of sustainable and energy-saving features found throughout this home is truly inspiring, revealing the future of eco-home building.
A considerable portion of the home was constructed with prefabricated sections off-site. This method of building ensures a fast construction time, usually less than five months.
The family who live here are always in control of their domain. The home is equipped with central heating and a modern home automation system, which can be controlled remotely using a tablet or smartphone. In addition, all rooms are equipped with controllable mechanical ventilation and central vacuum.
At the request of their clients, the architects and designers leaned strongly upon traditional influences for the exterior architecture. The terracotta-coloured home is built using materials that appear to be traditional in form and style but they were actually chosen for their sustainability and high-building standards.
The home naturally insulates thanks to the unique exterior materials, meaning the living spaces can remain at a comfortable temperature, requiring low energy consumption whatever the season. It should be mentioned that the roof was constructed with wood fibre insulation, which is a whopping 22 cm thick!
One of the most distinctive features inside this home is the timber joinery. A diversity of hardwood timbers, sourced from sustainable managed plantations, come together to encompass a warm and elegant aesthetic.
The homeowners have crafted their décor in a way to achieve homely appeal. Even the space underneath the staircase has been thoughtfully furnished with vintage items and rustic accessories.
Despite the building having a hollow form, the interiors are always at their desired temperature. A hidden feature doing wonders for the internal insulation are the fibre panels that line the internal walls and ceiling.
The home is generously large, even when compared to today's standards. Over its three levels, including the basement garage and wine cellar, the total floor space is over 240 square metres.
The kitchen and dining area offer something different to the rest of the interior. This shared space displays a compelling contemporary style, highlighted by glossy cabinets and modern appliances. Notice how the interior design team have utilised a monochromatic scheme of black and white that enhances the large proportions of the space.
