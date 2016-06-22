10 golden rules of picking out your perfect dining table

Picking the ideal dining table is much more than simply choosing a piece that “looks nice”. The options are pretty much endless, and if you’re not sure what you want, you could end up with a table deemed perfect by the salesman, yet which is a complete misfit for your home’s style.

So then, how do you go about choosing the perfect piece that will not only fit in splendidly with your personal taste and style, but will also enhance the quickest of meals into a stylish affair?

Let’s see which options to consider…