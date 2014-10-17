European holiday escapes

There is nothing more satisfying than a well deserved holiday. Europe is an obvious choice with something to suit all tastes, summer and winter alike. With the ever increasing competition between low cost airlines, packages, and the strong British pound, there has never been a better time to escape to the European mainland. And why not? Europe really has it all. Some of the best skiing in the world, the most beautiful beaches, endless historical sites, foodie delights, and cultures that swiftly change with every border crossed, the variety and options on a mainland European holiday are really only limited by your imagination. Sit back and let us take you on a tour of some amazing European holiday homes, from the mountains in Italy, to Spanish beach resorts, and forests in Germany, these are just some of the many holiday ideas available in Europe.
Cogolo di Pejo is a breathtaking ski resort town set high in the alps of northern Italy. It is a popular winter destination with powder hounds locals and visitors from around the world. As you can see, this pocket of the alps is just as beautiful in the summer months, popular with hikers and outdoor enthusiasts. This farmhouse, and a number of similar homes in the region were threatened to be torn down, but with such strong local protest, thankfully they have been preserved. Today this farmhouse has been completely refurbished inside to offer all the modern comforts, whilst retaining its historic mountain charm. To take a full tour of this rustic Italian cabin click here.
Sardinia is the second largest island in the Mediterranean, surrounded by a number of smaller, just as beautiful islands. One such island is La Maddalena, a small island off the northern coast of Sardinia, renowned for its beaches, which look as thought they are straight off a Mediterranean postcard. Its hot and dry summer months ensure it is an ideal holiday destination. This villa embodies everything La Maddalena is famous for; crystal clear waters, rocky terrain and breathtaking views. The clear water of the pool is reminiscent of the sea that surrounds the island, and the landscaping has drawn inspiration from the naturally occurring vegetation. The designers also made sure the sweeping view of the Mediterranean is always in full view, with 14ft high glass wall panels along one side of the home.
Seville, in the Andalusian region in southern Spain, is famous for Flamenco dancing, tapas bars, winding, medieval lanes, bullfighting, busy nightlife and picturesque surrounding countryside. EME Hotel sits in the centre of Seville, and is the aggregation of a number of traditional buildings to become one hotel, offering restaurants, bars, spas, and a pool with a view of Seville's most famous building, 'La Giralda'. The medieval cathedral was registered as a World Heritage Site in 1987, due to its role and symbolism in Spanish history.
Europe is scattered with many large river systems, some running for hundreds of kilometres through a number of famous cities. The Danube river, for example, is over 2800kms long and runs through many important cities such as Belgrade, Budapest, Bratislava and Budapest. Many organised river cruises run along this famous route, showcasing the best the region has to offer, on and off the water. These organised tours can be very expensive, so why not become the captain of your very own ship, and take command of a houseboat for your next European getaway?
Forests, or in particular treehouses, might not be the first thing that spring to mind when you think of Portugal. Every child dreams of living in a treehouse, and here at this Portuguese resort, this childhood dream can be lived out with all the modern comforts of 21st century living. An elongated walkway leads you to the front of the unique wooden structure, which seems to float effortlessly amongst the trees. This concept was designed by Portuguese architectural firm Rebelo de Andrade, and is one of a number of other projects in the Salgadas Pedras region outside Porto. Curious to see inside this wonderful treehouse? Click here to check it out.
Take a short trip into one of the many forests that surround the German capital of Berlin and you will find this cube inspired modern home. Located in Schildow, on the outskirts to the north of Berlin, this geometrically designed house has been built in stark contrast to its lush, natural surrounds. The large windows perfectly frame nature from the inside, doing away with the need for any wall hangings! We can imagine the jet black would look just as stunning against the deep orange hues of autumn, or with the fresh snowfall of a harsh northern European winter.
Catalans are passionate people, and this passion can be seen in the renovation of a manor from 1890 in the countryside outside of Barcelona. Restoration was complete in 2013, and included the house being turned into eight apartments, landscaping, and a recreation area including a large swimming pool. Ideal for a romantic escape, or to simply escape to the beautiful weather of Spain, we think this is a great place to spend a relaxing week, swiftly adopting the relaxed Catalan way of life.
Lake Garda is Italy's largest lake, and is a popular tourist holiday destination due its stunning backdrop of the alps of Northern Italy. If you are looking for a holiday with all the bells and whistles, and to immerse yourself in 5 star luxury, then this is the hotel for you. Appealing to those wanting a romantic holiday for a honeymoon or wedding anniversary, the Lido Palace Hotel in the lakeside town of Riva del Garda has carefully considered every detail of its opulent hotel experience. To view the complete gallery of this hotel, click here.