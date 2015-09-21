The Perfect Modern Town House

A fantastic project in Chiswick Quay, this home shows just what is possible with a little imagination and a lot of style.
Fantastic, unique and eye-catching lighting techniques have been used throughout the property in a bid to showcase beautiful design elements at play and make the most of every inch of available space. The overall effect is something extremely special and so fantastically individual that we can't hep feeling jealous.
Take a look inside Chiswick Quay and see if you are inspired to consider luxury lighting in your next project.
If there is one thing that we really appreciate, it's a house that showcases the interior design themes on the exterior too. Forming a truly cohesive appearance, this touch really sets the standard and gives an idea of what will be found on the other side of the front door. The ultra modern house sign, seen here, shows stark lighting being used to perfectly illuminate the number in a unique and contemporary way, which gives us a slight hint as to what is inside, though we would never have guessed to what extent amazing lighting has been used by Rousseau!
It might seem like an extravagance to feature a light up chess set in you home, but if your taste runs to the avant garde and unusual, why not consider it? We love the way that the sideboard and floating shelf have also been treated to some lighting genius, with bright white strips helping to define the clean edges and modern feel of the furniture and fixtures. By using an ice blue to illuminate the bespoke chess set, a wonderful contrast is created with the predominantly white surroundings, helping to make the feature really pop and stand out.
From a head on angle, this chess set looks even more impressive, as does the strip lighting on the shelves above. What is really interesting is how the installation of a relatively small amount of lighting can effortlessly offset a cluttered and busy space. Despite the large number of books and trinkets being housed on the shelves, the lighting really does enable the space to look uncluttered and minimal, just like the countertop below, where that ice blue chess set really takes centre stage and reflects beautifully on the painted brick wall behind it.
The continuity in this property is astounding, with every surface matching it's brothers and sisters perfectly, thanks to the same bright white strip lighting illuminating small slithers of furniture. The grey suede television surround offers not only a colour contrast but also a textural one, helping to really define the clean and sharp lighting even more. When furniture and accessories can look this good, it comes as no surprise that people would be keen to light them to perfection, to show them off. We know we would!
If you can tear your eyes away from the fabulous wall art and luxurious sofa for one moment, you may notice that even the coffee table has been treated to an incredible makeover, with a strip of white light being clearly visible just below the table top. Tying the piece into the existing decor effortlessly, the lighting looks utterly at home and undeniably high end in the gloss white furniture and helps to offset the large sofa, which has been finished in a dark and suitably contrasting fabric.
Pan out and take in the grandeur of the living room as a whole and you really get a sense of just how cohesive and well executed the space is. Rather than the small slices of lighting being jarring installations that draw attention to themselves for negative reasons, they work to highlight key areas of the room and actually set themselves apart, almost as art. From small side shelves to the wall art and the coffee table, everything looks perfectly at home and wonderfully understated while elevating the space as a whole to a more high end level. Wonderful!
Wow! What else can you really say to this exciting and daring installation? Despite the property being relatively standard in its construction, it has been transformed beyond all recognition thanks tp pieces such as this incredible lit serving hatch. Connecting the living room to the kitchen, this circular cut out helps to keep the illumination theme running alongside sleek and modern design, without it ever becoming predictable. Therein lies the real genius of design and styling; when done well, it can never be entirely predicted, nor considered out of place.
If it isn't enough that the bathroom already looks this phenomenal, the lights actually change colour, according to what you want. Pink, red and blue are all options, allowing a beautifully finished but dark bathroom to be transformed on a whim and according to your tastes. We love the way that only selected areas have been lit, with basins, bath and the shower having all been illuminated in a subtle enough way as to allow for normal and white recess lighting to be brought into play. A really eye-catching element, we love this colourful and eclectic scene.
There would never be an excuse for not having perfectly clean hands if this was your bathroom! The modern design of this double sink installation is wonderfully and perfectly mirrored by the individual lighting above it, which offers an injection of personality and individual flair. By keeping the sink clear of extraneous items and toiletries, the lighting is able to bounce off the reflective sink, while also adding warmth to the slate splashback. Daringly different and fantastically fun, this is one bathroom that will never be boring!
A house full of exciting lighting would not be complete without a master bedroom that also features some unique and interesting installations. Thankfully, this home does not disappoint and the fabulous bed has been perfectly backlit behind the headboard. The side table has also been given the illumination treatment, with an ice blue effect, reminiscent of the living room chess set. With the main lights turned off, we can imagine the room looking warm, cosy and ultra modern, thanks to the combination of white and blue lighting. That really would really be a beautiful sight!
