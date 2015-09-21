The Perfect Modern Town House

A fantastic project in Chiswick Quay, this home shows just what is possible with a little imagination and a lot of style.

Fantastic, unique and eye-catching lighting techniques have been used throughout the property in a bid to showcase beautiful design elements at play and make the most of every inch of available space. The overall effect is something extremely special and so fantastically individual that we can't hep feeling jealous.

Take a look inside Chiswick Quay and see if you are inspired to consider luxury lighting in your next project.