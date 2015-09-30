9 beautiful kitchen countertops

Due to kitchens having become smaller over the years, it is not uncommon for traditional dining tables to be negated and replaced by a countertop, accompanied by tall, narrow stools. Not too much of a style compromise, they can help improve ease of movement in a smaller space, while injecting personality and beautiful design inspiration.

Kitchen counters are very versatile and can be presented in a multitude of ways and created from many different materials such as steel, wood, brick, granite and marble. This versatility is exactly what makes countertops such a steadfast addition to any home.

We have selected 9 fabulous countertops to stimulate your imagination and help you choose the one that best suits your kitchen, so let's take a look.