9 beautiful kitchen countertops

Due to kitchens having become smaller over the years, it is not uncommon for traditional dining tables to be negated and replaced by a countertop, accompanied by tall, narrow stools. Not too much of a style compromise, they can help improve ease of movement in a smaller space, while injecting personality and beautiful design inspiration.
Kitchen counters are very versatile and can be presented in a multitude of ways and created from many different materials such as steel, wood, brick, granite and marble. This versatility is exactly what makes countertops such a steadfast addition to any home.
We have selected 9 fabulous countertops to stimulate your imagination and help you choose the one that best suits your kitchen, so let's take a look.
This kitchen has utilised the popular style choice of exposed brick walls, with the same design ethos having been applied to the counter with a thick black granite top, giving it a rustic and modern feel all at the same time. The counter is accompanied by undeniably rustic stools, made from a wooden seat and metal frame and with the appliances all enjoying a silver finish, a much needed touch of colour comes from the red lights, directly above the countertop. The overall effect of the room is relaxed, natural and pared back, making it the perfect location for a casual meal.
This integrated kitchen from Ana Lore Burliga Miranda features a beautiful red granite counter, which is effortlessly complemented by blue high-back stools. The countertop itself quietly houses a sink and offers eminent practicality in the form of a relaxed setting for any dining. An extra element that makes the room even more colourful and relaxed is the grid suspended over the countertop, where pots and pans are stored. The use of vibrant cookware really adds to the sense of fun already present in a room that is providing the ideal backdrop for meals with family and friends.
Industrial in style, this kitchen countertop reminds us of a block of Post-it Notes! The yellow and black set up, seen here, includes a sink and oven on one side of the countertop and on the other, three round stools with brown leather cushions. The counter also has an extension on the side, which can accommodate more people, should the occasion require. A fun, dramatic and incredibly unique space, this kitchen really demonstrates just how effective a bright countertop can be and we can just imagine how exciting it would be to eat on this one!
This modern-style kitchen is really showcasing the potential offered by neutral colours. The coated masonry counter also features a red marble protruding countertop, which, along with small appliances in the same colour, adds a vibrant touch to the room as a whole. The counter, which provides support suitable for small or informal meals, is accompanied by two round stools in a contrasting dark colour and is an ideal location for breakfast or afternoon snacks.
Beautiful and practical countertops are not only reserved for spacious homes with enormous kitchens, as we can see in this fabulous example. The small black countertop, strategically placed in the kitchen, gains space where before there was none. Accompanied by two yellow bar stools, the counter makes a seamless connection between the kitchen and the dining room and acts as a gathering point for every meal. The yellow of the stools gives vitality to the limited space and helps to pick out the small accents in the kitchen cabinets. This really is an excellent solution for small apartments and we love it!
The sleek and eye-catching design of this kitchen features a centre island, complete with cooker hood and the furniture is all white and grey. The countertop, with room for four people to dine, adds a dramatic and fantastic contrast, with a white base being topped with a gloss black panel and ledge. Sleek, practical and the focal point of the room, the countertop offers a lot in the way of defined decadence and beautifully reflects the pendulum lights mounted above it. The result is a modern kitchen that screams of sophistication and timeless elegance.
This white kitchen opens out into the lounge, as part of a larger open plan living space. A graceful and effortless extension of the kitchen countertop, the ding area, with stools for four people, speaks of clean lines and elongated glamour, all in that perfect sparkling white. A fabulous contrast to the wooden floor, the countertop creates a break in the space, giving a light and airy feel. Simple, clean and elegant, the countertop works symbiotically with the rest of the decor to create a beautiful and simply chic room.
This kitchen, in neutral tones, looks utterly breathtaking thanks to the wood effect at play. The countertop is by no means playing second fiddle however, with both the top and sides being a wonderful graphite grey granite. The stools that accompany the countertop mimic traditional wooden chairs with cushions in a complimentary graphite colour, helping to create the overarching sense of calm and elegance that is clearly visible. A stunning, different and yet classic looking kitchen, this has really inspired us as to what is possible with a little imagination.
In this kitchen Scandinavian style is clearly at play with the slew of neutral colours and large expanses of stunning, natural wood. The countertop is white, with a traditional wooden base and to compliment this, the centre island has been created from solid wood. Extending out to the side, the island turns into a beautiful and practical dining area that offers comfort and the promise of relaxed eating with family and friends. We love the inviting, natural and calm feel of this room that only Scandinavian style really seems to capture effortlessly.
