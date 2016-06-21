Smart ideas for small house interiors

In this Ideabook we return to Japan to explore a project that proves that size doesn't matter. Just as their name suggests, Space Architecture are well trained in the art of creating memorable spaces, even when there is little to work with.

The young firm have an extensive and diverse portfolio of houses, with the firm leading the way in what most would consider modern Japanese architecture. The home we'll explore today appears modern on the surface but the ideas behind the home design are rooted in tradition.

Scroll down to learn more…