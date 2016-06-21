Smart ideas for small house interiors

In this Ideabook we return to Japan to explore a project that proves that size doesn't matter. Just as their name suggests, Space Architecture are well trained in the art of creating memorable spaces, even when there is little to work with.
The young firm have an extensive and diverse portfolio of houses, with the firm leading the way in what most would consider modern Japanese architecture. The home we'll explore today appears modern on the surface but the ideas behind the home design are rooted in tradition.
Working in tandem with the veranda are the bi-folding glass doors, which open up the interiors to the garden. No matter what the weather is like, the family can have an open air meal or use the garden without worry. This smart design can change the family's daily life in an instant.
Elsewhere, the open layout of the communal spaces brings a dynamic feel to those dwelling within. It's an ideal setup where each piece of furniture found within has been carefully selected to enhance the décor.
Despite being located on a significant site, the owners of the home decided for a compact building that wouldn't have a large footprint. This appreciation for the outdoors and nature proved an inspiration for the architects, who aimed to craft a home that felt at one with the greater world.
An ambiguous area between the main volume of the building and the over-hanging roof creates living spaces that can be considered both inside or out. This Japanese style terrace provides opportunity for social interaction where everyone can move freely between spaces.
Each of the rooms found inside have a welcoming atmosphere, which is all down to the choice of materials. An abundance of wood varieties establishes this warmth, with the material having been employed in some surprising ways.
You'll find wood has been laid on every surface, including the floors and walls, and even the ceiling. The living room is a space where the family gathers to spend time together in front of the woodburner.
Though this room may look quite sparse and empty, there is a closeness and peacefulness to be found. This room is known locally as a tatami room.
A tatami room can be found in most Japanese homes and is a space that's dedicated towards quiet reflection. These rooms generally have little to no furniture or artwork to speak of, usually being left completely bare.
A connection with nature can be made even when one is in the middle of this home. A white stone garden containing a handful of well-pruned trees is located in the heart of the building.
Certain rooms of the home feature full-length windows that reveal the beauty of the garden at unexpected moment. This revelation of beauty is a much valued part of the homeowner's living experience.
