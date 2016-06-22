Prestige Low-Cost 140m² Home

Today we're taking a look at a home that's both practical and pleasing to the eye. Easy to construct, the 'Logan G1' house is a convenient option for those looking for a stylish but low-maintenance family home. The property consists of two key zones: the well-designed 140m² interior and the impressive outdoor terrace, which is certainly the crowning glory of the design.

The interior comprises of a number of cosy spaces, including a large living area, generously proportioned office that can double as a spare room for guests and a large attic room, which makes for an ideal bedroom thanks to its separation from the other rooms in the house. The bedroom also boasts an adjacent balcony overlooking the garden and terrace so the occupants can enjoy magnificent views first thing in the morning and last thing at night.

