Prestige Low-Cost 140m² Home

Today we're taking a look at a home that's both practical and pleasing to the eye. Easy to construct, the 'Logan G1' house is a convenient option for those looking for a stylish but low-maintenance family home. The property consists of two key zones: the well-designed 140m² interior and the impressive outdoor terrace, which is certainly the crowning glory of the design.
The interior comprises of a number of cosy spaces, including a large living area, generously proportioned office that can double as a spare room for guests and a large attic room, which makes for an ideal bedroom thanks to its separation from the other rooms in the house. The bedroom also boasts an adjacent balcony overlooking the garden and terrace so the occupants can enjoy magnificent views first thing in the morning and last thing at night.
Here we get a teasing glimpse of the balcony. Double bi-fold doors lead from the bedroom to the second outdoor area, located above the spacious garage. Ideal for enjoying an al fresco dinner in the summer or a lazy weekend brunch, it's yet another luxury this ultra modern home affords.
Not only is the exterior of the building perfectly maintained, the paved driveway and surrounding lawns are also picture perfect. With enough space for at least two cars, there's hardly any need for the garage space!
The design of this home is in keeping with contemporary architecture. Sleek, fresh and in sync with the surrounding landscape, it's certainly a home of its time. The slate roof creates a wonderful contrast with the stark white exterior walls and warm tones of the wood panels.
As you will see, the property is energy-efficient with 12 solar panels integrated into the roof. The skylights below ensure the interior remains as light and airy as possible throughout the day, with the spacious and tranquil bedroom particularly benefiting from the sunlight.
The full size of this terrace becomes apparent when we take another step back and view the property in its entirety. The dining area is the focal point, enjoying a prime spot in the sun.
However, the architects have considered that the occupants and their guests might want to relax in the shade or take shelter from the sun during the peak of summer. With this in mind, they designed a shaded 'cove' with wooden shutters and a porch area that offers appropriate protection from the elements.
The raised timber terrace leads onto a lower section paved with ceramic tiles. This area offers a less formal space to enjoy the outdoors and surrounding nature.
Wooden shutters over the windows keep the interior cool whilst also providing privacy. However, it was a priority of the architects that the interior should enjoy as much natural light as possible, hence the addition of the floor-to-ceiling glass patio doors.
The doors provide a connection between inside and out and, when drawn back, they allow for an uninterrupted flow of space between the living room and terrace.
The house is perhaps even more striking when lit up in the evening. The soft outdoor lighting creates a warm and homely feel, making it possible for partygoers to enjoy the terrace late into the night. A cosy glow is emitted from the interior, causing the whole house to come to life.
It's easy to see why this simple, functional and energy-efficient home would appeal to buyers and investors alike. A true dream home for a modern family!
