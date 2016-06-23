5 sparkling tips for spotless floors in your home

Due to the ever-evolving world we live in, we have an abundance of flooring types to choose from when it comes to designing interior spaces. Whether you fancy a fabulous carpet, a stylish tile surface, a hardwood floor with a raw and sexy appeal, or something else, you are spoiled for choice in terms of design, colour, texture, and pattern.

But with the sweet comes the sour – a beautiful floor needs to be maintained to keep it looking brand new, which involves regular cleaning. Depending on the severity of the dirt, a carpet can be treated to a range of options from a simple vacuuming to a more intense pressure washer, but how do we go about keeping other floors clean?