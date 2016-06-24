​10 practical homes perfect for modern families

The perfect family home – does it exist? Of course a lot of elements come into play (family values, relationships and such), but today we want to focus on the physical structure that makes up a family home. Space for little ones to play, adequate room for everybody to move around, layouts that strengthen family bonding… sounds promising, doesn’t it?
And just like personal tastes differ and, for example, one person’s idea of the perfect bathroom will differ from the next one’s, so will the visual image of the ideal family home never be the same for two people.
But we think these 10 homes we’ve picked out may just make for some good old-fashioned family bonding!
Does this not look like the ideal suburban house for the young family? Large green lawn, quaint-looking windows, and wide open spaces for the young ones’ never-ending energy.
And there are even two comfy loungers for Mum and Dad to relax and take a well-deserved breather while the little ones are running around outside.
It doesn’t get any better than solar panels and skylights: adequate natural lighting for the insides, and an eco-friendly approach to family living.
We love the charming little terrace between the timber-clad and concrete walls, making up a unique little space for an exterior dining table fit for the whole family!
Need to get the kids away from the TV? This garden family home could be ideal to lure the little ones outside, where their imaginations can flourish and take flight with treehouses and garden forts.
There is something decidedly homely about rustic stone walls and curved roof shingles – we wouldn’t be surprised if this home boasts a decadent fireplace perfect for those whole-family-in-front-of-the-fire evenings.
A charming family home doesn’t necessarily have to involve old-style buildings. This modern house could be perfect for the growing family, as a spacious lawn and open plan interiors are the star players here to help with family bonding.
Family time is important, whether it happens inside or outside. Luckily this house doesn’t force us to choose, as those wide sliding doors ensure a permanent link with the lush, green garden outside. A spacious terrace in-between, with comfy seating and ample legroom, makes for the ideal location for some family fun.
How perfect is that wide open lawn for children and a dog, endlessly chasing each other around? And the fabulous stone surface of the house’s facade means that no additional embellishments are necessary – leaving a bigger budget for interior alterations, such as a game room, perhaps?
What could be more perfect for family time than a Saturday spent by the pool? The additional glass balustrades ensure an element of style – and safety – for this modern home, which definitely enjoys a decadent dose of warm interior sunshine, thanks to those glorious glass sliding doors.
And the dense forest in the backdrop? Perfect spot for a family picnic!
Spacious and open plan interiors are ideal for family bonding, yet nothing beats wide open lawns for some al fresco gatherings. We can’t blame this house for having such an open outlook onto its front garden – adding window treatment to those generous windows and glass doors would definitely be a shame.
We are certain that this modern structure houses more than enough space for the growing family who likes being part of nature, yet still has a soft spot for a contemporary lifestyle.
The timber-clad surfaces add some striking charm, while the glass panes in front bring in a healthy dose of sunlight, filtering down into the open plan spaces that includes… wait for it… a home cinema!
With an abundance of glass doors, windows, and skylights, this family home’s interiors most definitely receive a friendly helping of daily sunshine. And there’s nothing like a garden to teach the little ones about green thumb skills, strengthen family bonding, and provide a lush and beautiful backdrop for those outdoor family gatherings.
