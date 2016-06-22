The Fresh Star on the Street

Oh we do like to be beside the seaside! Especially when we're enclosed in luxury houses that really set a new standard in interior design. Today we take a look at a superb five bedroom family home that enjoys exemplar views out over the sea thanks to its almost clifftop position.

It can be difficult to overshadow a naturally gorgeous view and location but this is one home that manages to do exactly that, thanks to the attention to detail and staunch pursuit of luxury at every turn. Clearly, the home builders called in to complete this project had to be aligned with high end finishes and immaculate end results and, as you'll soon see, the team did not disappoint!