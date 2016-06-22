The Fresh Star on the Street

Oh we do like to be beside the seaside! Especially when we're enclosed in luxury houses that really set a new standard in interior design. Today we take a look at a superb five bedroom family home that enjoys exemplar views out over the sea thanks to its almost clifftop position.
It can be difficult to overshadow a naturally gorgeous view and location but this is one home that manages to do exactly that, thanks to the attention to detail and staunch pursuit of luxury at every turn. Clearly, the home builders called in to complete this project had to be aligned with high end finishes and immaculate end results and, as you'll soon see, the team did not disappoint!
Did we or did we not tell you that this is one house that makes overshadowing the locale staggeringly easy? Even a clifftop position on the Bournemouth coastline can't compete with the unusual glazing and large proportions of this home and we love it!
You certainly wouldn't be able to just glance at this home and walk on by as everything is spectacular, from the brick weave driveway through to the unique shape and heavy glazing of this stupendous seaside façade.
Move to the back of this palatial home and you find yet more unusual architectural additions. With a five bedroom property, you would be forgiven for assuming that there was enough space within the home already but by adding this sizeable and significant extension to the rear, everything changes.
Creating a fabulous courtyard that leads to uninterrupted sea views, this extra module has limitless potential. We can imagine it making a phenomenal artist studio or a home office but when you see what it actually was turned into, you'll love it!
How can you top an incredible, glazing-filled and unique façade? By making sure that the interior is even more amazing and that's exactly what has happened here. Following the style lead of the exterior windows, there is so much glass that the whole house must sparkle when the sun is shining.
Taking a perfunctory installation, such as stairs, and making them a real design feature is inspired and by mixing hardwood with angled glass safety rails, the impact is mesmerising! It's deceptively simple but brings a natural elegance that cannot easily be replicated.
Walk up those beautiful stairs and what greets you at the top? A phenomenal view and statement lighting! What a way to add an extra flourish to the summit of this awesome home. All that white and glass makes for an incredible minimalist feel but then that light fixture takes it to a whole new level.
While some people strive a little too hard to add the cherry on top of the sundae, this house is all the whipped cream you need. No sprinkles necessary! Elegant lines, large atrium-like spaces and simple décor are the perfect partners for creating a seafront masterpiece that always remains classy.
Naturally, that big extension to the rear was built to house a gorgeous swimming pool. There we were thinking of great uses for it when all along it was a specifically built pool house. And why wouldn't it be? This home screams of so what better addition than a lovely pool?
Even in here the décor has been kept staggeringly simple and we love how at ease and confident the house is. What makes this home such a success is that it naturally overshadows everything else simply by existing instead of employing brash or over-the-top design features.
