Before and After: New Faces for an Old Kitchen and Bathroom

Kitchens and bathrooms can make or break a home. So, when we first saw today's project, we were glad that someone took the initiative and decided to give these vital spaces a much needed revamp. As you'll see from the before shots, it was a case of home life and death.
The design team in charge managed to take a busy, cluttered and old fashioned pair of rooms and transform them into the lifeblood of a modern, beautiful flat through simple, stylish and ageless decorating. Though the finished looks are understated, we think this resulted in elegance becoming the guiding force of the property.
Take a look and see if you might be inspired to give your home a little make-under!
We hate speaking ill of people's homes but we really don't understand what this kitchen is trying to be. The cacophony of patterns and colours on every surface have taken a small space and made it tiny, hard-to-navigate and really confusing.
What this space needs is some simple storage, cleaner feel and a more understated design scheme. Thankfully, that's exactly what it got. Thank heavens for interior designers!
Isn't this fantastic inspiration for taking things down a notch and looking to make-under a space as opposed to going overboard and attempting to sugarcoat a small room? We think it looks great and is a far cry from what was there before.
The classic colour scheme has brightened the room no end and, with a timeless fitted kitchen now present, everything has a purpose in this elegant spot. An integrated hob helps keep everything in proportion and that worktop adds a level of clean, classic styling that wasn't at all visible earlier!
It's hard to actually accept that this is the same room, isn't it? What an enormous difference removing the dining table and taking out a small stud wall has made. Now the light simply pours in and the fabulous window guard actually adds a modern art feel to the rest of the space.
As with so many facets of life, we think this room shows that simplicity is key to great design. By not trying to add too much, the overall feeling is one of usable, generous proportions.
Hideous bathrooms really are our Achilles heel and this one makes us uneasy. The patterned tiles, hard-to-use space and enormous ventilation system all drown out any potential. And what exactly does that window look out onto?
One positive thing we will say is that the soft and ineffective lighting helps to hide some of the more ghastly features in this room but that's the one and only 'good' thing we can applaud.
That wasn't so difficult, was it? A better layout, understated décor and shower have instantly modernised this space, making it so much brighter! You certainly wouldn't feel claustrophobic, which we really couldn't say about how it used to look.
No gimmicks, no unnecessary additions and a desire to keep everything clean and simple have really transformed this room and the kitchen. With the functional spaces now taken care of, we can only imagine how lovely the cosier areas must be!
