Before and After: New Faces for an Old Kitchen and Bathroom

Kitchens and bathrooms can make or break a home. So, when we first saw today's project, we were glad that someone took the initiative and decided to give these vital spaces a much needed revamp. As you'll see from the before shots, it was a case of home life and death.

The design team in charge managed to take a busy, cluttered and old fashioned pair of rooms and transform them into the lifeblood of a modern, beautiful flat through simple, stylish and ageless decorating. Though the finished looks are understated, we think this resulted in elegance becoming the guiding force of the property.

Take a look and see if you might be inspired to give your home a little make-under!