Glorious glass balustrades and railings

Glass balustrades and railings are often considered a feature for modern or contemporary homes, but these days they suit a range of interior schemes and dwellings. From new-age minimalist houses to heritage and history rich properties, glazed staircases offer more than simply a stylish interior feature. As well as providing support for those ascending and descending floors within the home, glass is a timeless, airy, and spacious option. Allowing light to pass through spaces uninterrupted, glass railings can provide a sophisticated alternative to a regular timber balustrade.

For some stylish ideas, and a few neat examples, check out the images below, and get inspired to inject a little glazing into your home today.