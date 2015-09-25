Glorious glass balustrades and railings

Glass balustrades and railings are often considered a feature for modern or contemporary homes, but these days they suit a range of interior schemes and dwellings. From new-age minimalist houses to heritage and history rich properties, glazed staircases offer more than simply a stylish interior feature. As well as providing support for those ascending and descending floors within the home, glass is a timeless, airy, and spacious option. Allowing light to pass through spaces uninterrupted, glass railings can provide a sophisticated alternative to a regular timber balustrade.
For some stylish ideas, and a few neat examples, check out the images below, and get inspired to inject a little glazing into your home today.
The ideal choice for an art lover, a glass balustrade ensures a sleek and uninterrupted view of any picture that might be hung within a landing or staircase. In this Swiss home, the art officianado clients had a myriad of paintings that needed to be shown in a gallery style environment. The glass railings ensure all the pieces are given a clear and undisturbed view.
If you are considering updating or renovating your home, chat with a professional and ensure you get a glass balustrade to suit your home and style.
One of the best elements of glass within the house is the way it can create movement between the living spaces. Often timber railing can impart a feeling of blockage, and by removing that and utilising a glass alternative, the domestic areas can be given a spacious and open ambience.
Here in this example the upstairs landing area utilises clear frameless glass to create an airy atmosphere, as well as feeling contemporary and stylish
Within this interior space, timber is used in many different ways. The staircase is timber, as well as the floor and doorframes. In order to avoid overusing this material, a glass balustrade has been employed to create a textural and visual difference. However, to finish off the space, and ensure the glass looks in-keeping, a timber capping is incorporated. This looks fabulous, as well as creating a comfortable way to hold the stair railing when walking up or down.
In this next example, we see the glass balustrade and railing used to add texture and glamour to the home. Not simply a glass railing, a timber handrail has been added to provide support and something to hold when travelling up or down the stairs. The colour scheme is light, bright, and airy, evoking a modern vibe, as well as a timeless aesthetic.
Within this gorgeous mid-century terrace home, the interior has undergone an update to ensure it is functional and stylish. Among other modifications, the new staircase that leads down into the basement level is a wonderful example of how to utilise and employ a glass balustrade. The bespoke piece of furniture features storage underneath, and the glass railing is minimal, ensuring the design and form of the stairs are uninterrupted.
The final glass balustrade on our list today is one that is part of a truly spectacular abode. The home is situated above one of London's most famous cemeteries, Highgate, and the dwelling is replete with an abundance of glazing. Making the most of some truly stunning views over the surrounding city and garden, this house is filled with glass to ensure movement and cohesion with the environment, as well as the architectural design. The staircase sits between four floors, and it was essential to create a space that was in-keeping with the ambitious design of the residence. Glass was an obvious choice, as it offered functionality, as well as style, and suited the contemporary design.
If you would like to see this project in its entirety, check out the ideabook here: The house with deathly views