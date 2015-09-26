Choosing an interior colour scheme

Our homes say a lot about our personality. They are a reflection of our tastes and inclinations, as well as functioning as our primary domestic spaces. In order to ensure our homes are unique, original, and suit our preferences we impart a colour scheme. Additionally, this colour palette is paired with decorative elements that echo our identity, and complete our home. But how does one know what colour scheme to choose? Pairing colours and creating a combination of hues can actually be quite a tricky challenge. Some shades work well together, while others will rapidly demonstrate your lack of design nous!

If you need a little help, and some stylish examples to get you on your way, check out the images below, and begin planning your domestic makeover with confidence. From earthy and natural, to eclectic and wild, homify has everything you need to design your home with style!