Bright and beautiful bathrooms

Bathrooms—does a more relaxing and serene spot exist within one’s domestic setting? Bathrooms are our relaxation stations. Areas in our homes that provide a space to switch-off, renew and refresh our bodies and our souls. Of course, undoubtedly wash spaces are generally built with practicality in mind but these days they also offer a less perfunctory purpose. They are spaces conceived for restfulness and rejuvenation.
Bathrooms often come in the typical neutral colour palettes. Whites, creams and stone shades are a popular and stylish way to create a space that is welcoming as well as clean and timeless. But what happens when you want something with a little character or perhaps something a little brighter? Wash spaces are a chance to reinvigorate oneself and what better way than with a burst of brightness or a splash of saturation?
Today on homify we are taking a look at some colourful and vivacious bathrooms. Spaces that range from subtle seaside hues to bold and energetic designs. If you would like some inspiration, check out the examples, below, and enliven your wash space today!
This striking interior from Woodford Architecture and Interiors, is a great example of how to include a little colour in your wash space. The vintage style tub is the standout feature, and imparts energy and liveliness within the room. The exposed timber beams are a great example of how to mix rustic features with modern design, and leave the space feeling welcoming and rich in history.
Purple is a great hue, not only does it look fabulous as a standalone colour, but it can be incorporated with many other shades to create a diverse and different interior. Here in this master bedroom, the bathroom and sleeping space are one. The freestanding bathtub is modern, and sits next to the bed and walk-in shower. The dark violet walls add texture and life to the space, contrasting beautifully against the white fixtures and chrome fittings.
For something a little different, take a look at this astounding bathroom space! Replete with a host of bright and bubbly colours, the room is a mixture of different textures, hues, and patterns. The fixtures resembles Lego, and the space is made to feel as though it is a play area, as much as a perfunctory wash space.
If you are looking to include some colour in your bathroom, but aren't interested in bright and gaudy hues, consider this subtle and stylish space. Boasting a seafoam blue-green wall, with white wainscoting, the space is elegant and restful, with a hint of excitement. Dark contrasting elements such as the floor tiles, and graphic art print, ensure this room is a subtle retreat within the dwelling.
Somewhere in between bright and subdued sits this bathroom. It is a great blend of a subway style tiled space, with a mixture of vintage elegance. The turquoise walls brings energy into the space, while the reflective surfaces help to add roominess to the area. The modern fittings and fixtures add to the contemporary vibes throughout this bathroom, but the colour ensures the space is timeless and full of life.
The final bright and vivacious bathroom on our list today is a striking and retro themed space. It oozes class, and still injects a sense of fun. The geometric tiled floor is set in a variety of different tones, matched by the vintage peach tub, and whimsical curtains. Additionally, timber elements have been used throughout, imparting warmth and texture. This room avoids feeling over the top, but still employs a bright and enjoyable aesthetic.
