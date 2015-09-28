Bright and beautiful bathrooms

Bathrooms—does a more relaxing and serene spot exist within one’s domestic setting? Bathrooms are our relaxation stations. Areas in our homes that provide a space to switch-off, renew and refresh our bodies and our souls. Of course, undoubtedly wash spaces are generally built with practicality in mind but these days they also offer a less perfunctory purpose. They are spaces conceived for restfulness and rejuvenation.

Bathrooms often come in the typical neutral colour palettes. Whites, creams and stone shades are a popular and stylish way to create a space that is welcoming as well as clean and timeless. But what happens when you want something with a little character or perhaps something a little brighter? Wash spaces are a chance to reinvigorate oneself and what better way than with a burst of brightness or a splash of saturation?

Today on homify we are taking a look at some colourful and vivacious bathrooms. Spaces that range from subtle seaside hues to bold and energetic designs. If you would like some inspiration, check out the examples, below, and enliven your wash space today!