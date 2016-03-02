Throughout our homes we often have a personal place of retreat. A cosy or open space that is free from the hustle and bustle of the world around us and allows a sense of serenity, relaxation or fun. These retreats may be within a den, a bedroom, a library, music room or indeed any space within one's abode. However, few spaces compare to a garden getaway.
Replete with an abundance of fresh air, cool breeze and a sense of openness, our gardens are refreshing pockets of peacefulness. So how can you decorate and adorn these areas to allow them to become functional retreats and enjoyable living spaces? Today on homify we are taking a look at some super stylish outdoor areas, which make the most of their location and offer the occupant countless ways to enjoy the great outdoors.
Check out the examples, below, and begin planning your sophisticated and stylish garden retreat today!
This courtyard is compact but that doesn't stop it from being fabulous. Replete with a sleek tiled space and comfortable furniture, the area is a stunning example of how to utilise smaller areas outside of the home.
There is even an outside wood-fired oven that services the space and ensures the seasons will be filled with entertaining, eating and socialising.
This truly is the ultimate in outdoor party spaces and enjoyable retreats. Bespoke garden buildings by Crown Pavilions, ensure you have a space to eat, drink, relax and host the best neighbourhood shindig!
In this example we see a custom designed structure that is clad in timber and features a cinema room, bar and plenty of space to hideaway or host an event.
For something a little different why not consider a shepherd hut with woodburning stove. Perfect for the budding artist or writer, this space is a getaway in your own garden.
Lock yourself away from the distractions of the main domestic building and seek some solace within your very own comfortable and quaint hut. This retreat has a daybed, storage space, vertical timber cladding, stable doors and plenty of undeniable charm and charisma.
This shoffice (shed + office) from Platform 5 Architects is a new and intriguing garden escape that can be customised to suit any need. Whether you want a solitary and private study, shed, bedroom or bar, this space can provide a stylish and ultra-modern garden addition.
In this image we can see the space has been used as a study and has a glazed wall that provides insulation as well as an abundance of natural light. A cosy and contemporary space, this is a statement as well as a practical home addition.
This garden shows us a brilliant split level design that rethinks the traditional entertaining space. Set on a tiled courtyard and raised deck, the two different dining spaces allow groups to intermingle while having privacy and separation.
The stainless steel and cedar pergola hangs above the eating area and frames the views of the garden from the house.
This gorgeous gazebo is a timeless and enjoyable addition to any home, whether located poolside or simply on a lawn or tiled space. Here the heavy draped curtains provide an area that can be shaded or simply left open to enjoy the fresh air.
The waterproof PVC-lined roof also ensures the gazebo can be enjoyed during the cooler, rainier months and, with an elevated roof vent and fly nets, this construction is suitable for any season and time of the year.
If you would like some more beautiful garden inspiration, check out: Small Garden Design.