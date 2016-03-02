Throughout our homes we often have a personal place of retreat. A cosy or open space that is free from the hustle and bustle of the world around us and allows a sense of serenity, relaxation or fun. These retreats may be within a den, a bedroom, a library, music room or indeed any space within one's abode. However, few spaces compare to a garden getaway.

Replete with an abundance of fresh air, cool breeze and a sense of openness, our gardens are refreshing pockets of peacefulness. So how can you decorate and adorn these areas to allow them to become functional retreats and enjoyable living spaces? Today on homify we are taking a look at some super stylish outdoor areas, which make the most of their location and offer the occupant countless ways to enjoy the great outdoors.

Check out the examples, below, and begin planning your sophisticated and stylish garden retreat today!