Style your home like Britain's top celebrities!

Do you ever wonder what your favourite celebrities have done with their homes? Ever thought about the styling, colour schemes and accessories they love? We have and we think we've come up with some fantastic projections as to how they finished their houses to perfection, just in case you want to pay them the ultimate compliment of emulating their great taste!

You won't need to pay an expensive consultant or have a new film being released this year to be able to copy these fabulous layouts but we do think they'll add certain celeb charm to your home. Ready to mingle with the stars?