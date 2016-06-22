Style your home like Britain's top celebrities!

Do you ever wonder what your favourite celebrities have done with their homes? Ever thought about the styling, colour schemes and accessories they love? We have and we think we've come up with some fantastic projections as to how they finished their houses to perfection, just in case you want to pay them the ultimate compliment of emulating their great taste!
You won't need to pay an expensive consultant or have a new film being released this year to be able to copy these fabulous layouts but we do think they'll add certain celeb charm to your home. Ready to mingle with the stars?
… create yourself a music room that Elton John himself would be jealous of. Though flamboyant on stage, we just know that Elton likes a simpler approach to home decorating and can picture him locking himself away in an all white, minimalist music room when he feels inspiration is about to strike. The lack of distractions will certainly help those creative juices flow.
Victoria Beckham is one of the most stylish celebrities out there and with her keen eye for fashion we just know she will have a super chic, dazzling kitchen. This bright white installation must have been a dream for the kitchen planners and we can picture David and the kids all enjoying a home cooked meal here!
Daniel Craig is most well known for his role as James Bond and we like to think he took a little bit of work home with him, especially in the form of an ultra-masculine bedroom! This dark and brooding space would be perfect for 007 and the only thing missing is a mini bar but we're sure you could rectify that yourself. Make ours a Martini!
Kate Moss will always be one of the most famous supermodels to have ever lived and, given how many amazing clothes she must have been gifted, you just know that she has a staggering dressing room in one of her pads.
You can follow suit by ensuring your walk-in wardrobe is less function and more fashion-driven with statement lighting and incredible organisation. You don't want your Gucci mixing with your Marks & Spencer, after all!
Fearne Cotton has made no secret of the fact she loves practicing yoga. If you're a wannabe yogi, just like her, you can embrace a little more focused spirituality and design in your home by creating a specific studio space. Natural materials, an intrinsic connection to the outdoors and earthy wall colours should all play a part. We can picture some downward dog in here, can't you?
While the new series of Top Gear might not be setting viewing figures alight, Chris Evans, a self-confessed petrolhead, is a great inspiration for any car enthusiasts out there who fancy undertaking a garage makeover.
You don't need wall-to-wall white Ferraris to warrant giving your vehicles a little treat so why not think about building a special garage block, complete with sliding doors?
You can't always tell how someone will decorate their home just by looking at them. However, when it comes to Paul Weller (
the Mod-father), we think he'll be an understated kind of chap, with low, comfortable seating in his living room for easy guitar riffing.
Natural colours will play a big part but we also think there will be an element of fun, perhaps with a Union Jack armchair or rug. Readily available, this is definitely something you could look to install in your home.
Dame Helen Mirren is elegant, classic and, above all else, a little funky and we have no doubt that her home will be too. We'd expect to see traditional elements that have been given a modern touch, such as a freestanding bathtub that's been chromed and we are all about following her lead!
We think this bathroom is a great representation of Dame Helen and her edgy but elegant style. Would this work in your home?
