Hampshire Home Extension Inspiration

Hiding in a secluded cul-de-sac in Winchester is an amazing family home. It's been extended to not only make neighbours green with envy but also to improve the eco credentials of the house itself. Sounds too good to be true? Well, read on!
The house has been gifted with a timber clad extension to the rear but the angles are not the only interesting part of this new addition as the roof is a living installation. With a newly positioned kitchen/diner, amazing views out to the garden can be enjoyed throughout the day and the sliding doors can open up to make the indoor and outdoor spaces blend into one harmonious arena.
Come with us as we take a closer look at the genius that one team of architects dreamt up and see if something similar could tempt you.
You can see from this picture that the existing home must have been delightful already but when needs must and more space is required, being able to contact an imaginative and sympathetic architectural team is essential. What we really love is that the team must have really understood what was desired by the homeowners.
Starkly different to the styling of the original house, it's astounding just how well the two styles blend together, while simultaneously almost looking like two separate buildings. Those unusual angles really set this addition apart, whilst simultaneously making it fold perfectly back into the property.
If you have green or environmental leanings, you will naturally want to take them into account when you create a new addition for your home. That's precisely what happened here. With a jutting, angular roof on the extension, what a joy to see that the new space has been put to dual use with a living installation.
These fantastic innovations have incredible thermal properties, meaning they can be a valuable resource in reducing home running costs. Plus, they also happen to look beautiful. What a great way to physically combine indoor and outdoor spaces!
We can really see why this extension was so coveted as this kitchen is utterly divine! Large, impressive yet somehow modest at the same time, the plain white cabinets add a chic touch. It's incredible to see what a cosy and friendly room this is despite having only scratched the surface.
By adding an extension and open planning the new and existing ground floor, what's been created is a wonderful family hub, which offers relaxation and personality at every turn. We can't wait to see how this room was joined with the home's other areas!
When you install a living roof on your home, you're putting your green leanings on full display. We doubt there was ever any question of that here, judging by the beautiful and perfectly maintained rock garden. The plants look so looked after that this is more than a view, it's a nursery!
Fun and quirky touches, such as the bunting, reinforce the loving family environment and it must now be impossible to picture what the house looked like before this wonderful all inclusive area was created.
We love taking a look at how open plan additions have been joined to existing spaces and here we can see that it was done with ease! There's no jarring attempt to blend styles as each space works both independently and collaboratively.
We really appreciate that the temptation to include the living room in the new extension was resisted. As a result, this cosy nook feels far more homely and it's always nice to give family members the option of socialising or not.
A truly unique, beautiful and family-friendly extension, we love how this house has been transformed. Knowing it's good for the environment is the icing on the cake!
