Hampshire Home Extension Inspiration

Hiding in a secluded cul-de-sac in Winchester is an amazing family home. It's been extended to not only make neighbours green with envy but also to improve the eco credentials of the house itself. Sounds too good to be true? Well, read on!

The house has been gifted with a timber clad extension to the rear but the angles are not the only interesting part of this new addition as the roof is a living installation. With a newly positioned kitchen/diner, amazing views out to the garden can be enjoyed throughout the day and the sliding doors can open up to make the indoor and outdoor spaces blend into one harmonious arena.

Come with us as we take a closer look at the genius that one team of architects dreamt up and see if something similar could tempt you.