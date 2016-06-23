10 bold and beautiful colours for your kitchen

Experimenting with colour can be a scary and uncertain endeavour. However, when you're keen to try bold, vibrant hues we don't think you can go wrong by playing with them in your kitchen. After all, you're used to cooking up a storm in there so why not extend your culinary approach to your walls and surfaces?
Super bright colours might require you to take a deep breath before grabbing a paintbrush but there are other ways you can include them in your kitchen. Take a look at what we think are some of the most audacious and beautifully vibrant kitchens out there and see if you might be ready to taste the rainbow!
If you love bright colours but want to retain a little feminine charm in your kitchen, what better way to do so than by playing around with some pink? This lit splashback looks phenomenal against the stark white of the worktop and that tap. This is a girl's dream kitchen!
Sign us up for a mustard yellow fitted kitchen immediately as this one looks utterly brilliant. A great way to coordinate with your favourite condiment, we think the kitchen planners must have had a field day with this project.
Purple and red might not be a colour combination that you've previously considered but it looks astoundingly good here. With a plain wall colour as the background, you can really go to town with your cabinet and appliance choices. Plus, by throwing in some daring tea towels you can make a real style statement!
If huge colourful statements feel too much of a commitment, you can introduce some vibrant hues through key components, such as your worktop. This sky blue surface wonderfully lifts the all white scheme and doesn't impact too much either.
If you love lots of colours and choosing just one as your main kitchen theme feels like too much pressure, who says you can't do a modern harlequin look? These cabinets, with their mismatched doors, look utterly brilliant and leave lots of potential for wall colours later on.
It's not just about those super brights as black makes for an incredibly bold and chic kitchen décor scheme. We especially love the ingenuity of having an entire chalkboard wall because, with matching padded seating, the fun doesn't overshadow the elegance.
If mustard doesn't tickle your taste buds but ketchup has a place in your heart, who's to say you can't pay homage to it on your walls? Offset with bright, natural wood, the vermillion here looks beautiful and striking. To up the stakes even more, a black and white floor would be outrageous!
Calm, cool and timeless, blue is a perfect choice for your kitchen and with so many shades to choose from, you can use as many or as few as you like. With white walls and bright lighting, we think this beautiful room has a cutting edge, nautical feel to it. All aboard for dinner!
Kapow! Lime green is so fresh and zesty that where else could it look as good as in your kitchen? It's a brave move to match your lighting, chairs, cabinets and walls but we have to say that we're really drawn to those tiles and how clean they make the space look.
You might not automatically think of white when talking about vibrant colours but what is brighter or more dazzling than an all white kitchen? We can't think of much and, when combined with neon under counter lighting, it's a classic that will never age. It's also a brave choice as we don't know if we could trust ourselves to not spill things in here!
