10 bold and beautiful colours for your kitchen

Experimenting with colour can be a scary and uncertain endeavour. However, when you're keen to try bold, vibrant hues we don't think you can go wrong by playing with them in your kitchen. After all, you're used to cooking up a storm in there so why not extend your culinary approach to your walls and surfaces?

Super bright colours might require you to take a deep breath before grabbing a paintbrush but there are other ways you can include them in your kitchen. Take a look at what we think are some of the most audacious and beautifully vibrant kitchens out there and see if you might be ready to taste the rainbow!