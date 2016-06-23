Your browser is out-of-date.

10 bold and beautiful colours for your kitchen

press profile homify press profile homify
Rino Blue Gloss Modern Kitchen, Belvoir Interiors Ltd Belvoir Interiors Ltd Modern kitchen
Experimenting with colour can be a scary and uncertain endeavour. However, when you're keen to try bold, vibrant hues we don't think you can go wrong by playing with them in your kitchen. After all, you're used to cooking up a storm in there so why not extend your culinary approach to your walls and surfaces?

Super bright colours might require you to take a deep breath before grabbing a paintbrush but there are other ways you can include them in your kitchen. Take a look at what we think are some of the most audacious and beautifully vibrant kitchens out there and see if you might be ready to taste the rainbow!

1. Pink will make you wink

Sleek handle-less kitchen with pink splash-back ensures a modern contemporary look in this barn conversion., John Ladbury and Company John Ladbury and Company Modern kitchen
John Ladbury and Company

Sleek handle-less kitchen with pink splash-back ensures a modern contemporary look in this barn conversion.

If you love bright colours but want to retain a little feminine charm in your kitchen, what better way to do so than by playing around with some pink? This lit splashback looks phenomenal against the stark white of the worktop and that tap. This is a girl's dream kitchen!

2. (Not so) mellow yellow

KITCHENS, BA DESIGN BA DESIGN KitchenCabinets & shelves
BA DESIGN

Sign us up for a mustard yellow fitted kitchen immediately as this one looks utterly brilliant. A great way to coordinate with your favourite condiment, we think the kitchen planners must have had a field day with this project.

3. Mix and match

Small kitchen, big bold colour! Hallwood Furniture Eclectic style kitchen
Hallwood Furniture

Small kitchen, big bold colour!

Purple and red might not be a colour combination that you've previously considered but it looks astoundingly good here. With a plain wall colour as the background, you can really go to town with your cabinet and appliance choices. Plus, by throwing in some daring tea towels you can make a real style statement!

4. Just a splash of colour

Bespoke 1950's inspired kitchen Redesign Eclectic style kitchen
Redesign

Bespoke 1950's inspired kitchen

If huge colourful statements feel too much of a commitment, you can introduce some vibrant hues through key components, such as your worktop. This sky blue surface wonderfully lifts the all white scheme and doesn't impact too much either.

5. Don't just pick one

Colour by Numbers homify Eclectic style kitchen Wood Multicolored Sustainable kitchens,Plywood kitchens,stainless steel,steel worktop,larder cupboard,routed drawer pull,flat panel kitchen,Farrow and Ball,Arsenic,St Giles Blue,Stone blue,charlotte's locke
homify

Colour by Numbers

If you love lots of colours and choosing just one as your main kitchen theme feels like too much pressure, who says you can't do a modern harlequin look? These cabinets, with their mismatched doors, look utterly brilliant and leave lots of potential for wall colours later on.

6. Dare you go dark?

Apartment in Tomsk, EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN Eclectic style kitchen
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN

Apartment in Tomsk

It's not just about those super brights as black makes for an incredibly bold and chic kitchen décor scheme. We especially love the ingenuity of having an entire chalkboard wall because, with matching padded seating, the fun doesn't overshadow the elegance.

7. Ravishing in red

Quilted Maple Kitchen with Red Wall designed and made by Tim Wood Tim Wood Limited KitchenCabinets & shelves
Tim Wood Limited

Quilted Maple Kitchen with Red Wall designed and made by Tim Wood

If mustard doesn't tickle your taste buds but ketchup has a place in your heart, who's to say you can't pay homage to it on your walls? Offset with bright, natural wood, the vermillion here looks beautiful and striking. To up the stakes even more, a black and white floor would be outrageous!

8. Don't get the kitchen blues

Rino Blue Gloss Modern Kitchen, Belvoir Interiors Ltd Belvoir Interiors Ltd Modern kitchen
Belvoir Interiors Ltd

Rino Blue Gloss Modern Kitchen

Calm, cool and timeless, blue is a perfect choice for your kitchen and with so many shades to choose from, you can use as many or as few as you like. With white walls and bright lighting, we think this beautiful room has a cutting edge, nautical feel to it. All aboard for dinner!

9. Make your friends green with envy

Lime green kitchen by A.N.Other Design Republic Limited Modern kitchen
Design Republic Limited

Lime green kitchen by A.N.Other

Kapow! Lime green is so fresh and zesty that where else could it look as good as in your kitchen? It's a brave move to match your lighting, chairs, cabinets and walls but we have to say that we're really drawn to those tiles and how clean they make the space look.

10. Classic isn't dull

White Timeless, Angola, Spaceroom - Interior Design Spaceroom - Interior Design
Spaceroom—Interior Design

You might not automatically think of white when talking about vibrant colours but what is brighter or more dazzling than an all white kitchen? We can't think of much and, when combined with neon under counter lighting, it's a classic that will never age. It's also a brave choice as we don't know if we could trust ourselves to not spill things in here!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Creative Kitchen Ideas.

Hampshire Home Extension Inspiration
Are you ready to get more colourful in your kitchen? Let us know what shade you'd love to splash!

