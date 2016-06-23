Before and After: Oh No to yes Yes YES!

Picture the scene. You've had a long day at work and all you want to do is go home and get into your lovely bed. But, hang on just a minute. If your bedroom looks like something from a home improvement television programme from the 90s and you have little to no valuable clothes storage, would you still be so desperate to get home?

Today's project sees a small, ugly bedroom transformed into a beautiful dressing room and a child's bedroom totally revamped and moved to another space. The results speak for themselves but we know you're going to be blown away by the lovely minimalist styling and staunch organisation on display. We can only imagine the faces of the carpenters that were drafted in to construct built-in hanging rails and storage… let's show you what horrors were overcome!