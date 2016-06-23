Before and After: Oh No to yes Yes YES!

Picture the scene. You've had a long day at work and all you want to do is go home and get into your lovely bed. But, hang on just a minute. If your bedroom looks like something from a home improvement television programme from the 90s and you have little to no valuable clothes storage, would you still be so desperate to get home?
Today's project sees a small, ugly bedroom transformed into a beautiful dressing room and a child's bedroom totally revamped and moved to another space. The results speak for themselves but we know you're going to be blown away by the lovely minimalist styling and staunch organisation on display. We can only imagine the faces of the carpenters that were drafted in to construct built-in hanging rails and storage… let's show you what horrors were overcome!
This is most definitely not our idea of the perfect bedroom. Aside from the fact that the bed is tiny and has a grotesque headboard, which even Del Boy would turn his nose up at, the side table, awful curtain and makeshift hanging space all looks terrible!
We can't imagine getting anything close to a restful night's sleep here. Plus, knowing how difficult it must have been to select a suitably professional outfit the next morning, we imagine this space impacted on more than just free time.
We understand that gaining practical storage in your home can be a challenge but when your clothes are hanging on wire hangers from any ledge possible, it's a sorry state of affairs indeed. Add to that all the mismatched plastic containers and you have a recipe for fashion disaster.
Not everyone can accommodate a full-sized wardrobe but there must be better ways to try and store your clothes than this? Also, what is that shiny, checked wallpaper all about? We don't even know when that was fashionable.
Ok, we admit to being a little jealous of this super dressing room because, despite the best will in the world, we aren't this organised. Gone are the random clothes hanging from anything available. Every garment now has a place, a hanger or a box and can be easily found.
Bright lighting and a pale floor help to make the clothes the star of the show and we love those see-through front shoe boxes. What a great way to know exactly where the pair you want are without yanking everything out of your closet to look for them!
This bedroom is a phenomenal success! By keeping the décor nice and simple, there was plenty of scope for adding in funky art prints, accessories and punchy accent colours without shrinking the size of the room.
The unisex feel to this room is really cutting edge and allows whomever live in here to grow with the space. It's such a far cry from what was here before that it's a little shocking but the simplicity of the scheme certainly inspires us to believe that less can be more.
You might have thought that a smallish room might only offer limited space for optional extras but you'd be wrong. By having the entire family's clothing in one designated room, the lack of wardrobe has allowed for a pretty media centre as well as funky coloured storage.
It's all about thinking about what you absolutely need to hand and then finding a place elsewhere for everything else. What we really like about this transformation is how individual rooms have been created while communal spaces offer all the practicality you could ever need. We freely admit that we're now eyeing our small spare room and wondering if it could make a great walk-in wardrobe!
