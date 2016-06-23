Your browser is out-of-date.

9 extraordinary additions to give your bathroom some WOW!

The Bromptons: Chelsea, Roselind Wilson Design Roselind Wilson Design Classic style bathroom
Bathrooms don't necessarily make you think of innovative additions because surely it's all about having functional suite items, right? Wrong! Every room has the potential to be something exceptional if you think outside the box and put your own stamp on them.

We had a good, hard think about some of the more unusual bathroom inclusions that we've seen and thought it might be fun to bring them all together into one article, which will hopefully inspire you to get a little more creative with your wet room. If you want to set your space apart, all of these ideas are a fabulous way to start!

1. Statement showers

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Most of us will have a shower unit in our bathroom but when it comes to making an impression, a statement shower is the only way to go. We love this glass encased number, which makes for a really stand out feature. Just look at those retro style fixtures!

2. Ultra glitzy tiles

Hertfordshire Home, Alessandro Isola Ltd Alessandro Isola Ltd Modern bathroom
Alessandro Isola Ltd

Hertfordshire Home

Alessandro Isola Ltd
Alessandro Isola Ltd
Alessandro Isola Ltd

So often reserved for kitchens, we think incredible tiles are a great way to spruce up your bathroom and the more opulent, the better! From mother of pearl to mirror ball gold, as seen here, tiles are so much more than just a hygienic wall covering.

3. Soothing home saunas

Sauna Finlandese, ki life Wellness Operator ki life Wellness Operator SpaPool & spa accessories Solid Wood
ki life Wellness Operator

ki life Wellness Operator
ki life Wellness Operator
ki life Wellness Operator

An incredibly luxurious addition your bathroom, a home sauna will not only look great and up your style stakes immeasurably, it will also help you to unwind after a hard day. We appreciate it's no small undertaking but we can't help ourselves when it comes to outrageous home comforts. Call in the bathroom designers!

4. Wood fired heating

Country Bathroom Hart Design and Construction Country style bathroom
Hart Design and Construction

Country Bathroom

Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

Modern, urban and rustic homes alike will all look fabulous with a woodburner in the bathroom. How fantastic to take a long, relaxing soak in the tub whilst feeling a little romance at the same time. Fast drying towels are an added bonus!

5. Views to die for

Stormy Castle, LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS Minimalist bathroom
LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS

Stormy Castle

LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS
LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS
LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS

Normally considered to be the most private room in the house, why not think a little more adventurously if you don't have any overlooking neighbours? We love these totally open and glazed walls, which offer spectacular views and the chance to feel a little cheeky at the same time.

6. Secluded seating

Master Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design Classic style bathroom luxury,contemporary,bathroom,bathroom design,modern
Roselind Wilson Design

Master Bathroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

We hope it's not just us that always seem to get interrupted when we're in the bath! If you suffer the same fate, perhaps some pretty seating would be a good addition to your bathroom? Be warned though, you'll be a captive audience for whomever wanders in but a little conversation never hurt anyone.

7. Lavish lighting

River Ranch Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Country style bathroom
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

River Ranch Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

If you thought recessed spotlights were the only acceptable bathroom lighting option, think again. We're huge fans of ornate crystal chandeliers above your bathtub and think they add a real touch of  indulgent luxury. It's not all about function!

8. Statement ceramics

Grillagh Water, Patrick Bradley Architects Patrick Bradley Architects Modern bathroom
Patrick Bradley Architects

Grillagh Water

Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects

From hand-carved granite sinks through to truly unique hammock baths, such as this one, you can definitely risk going a little more avant garde with your suite items. The functionality remains but some extra style points surely can't hurt.

9. Showers made for two

Texturas Neo The Mosaic Company Minimalist bathroom
The Mosaic Company

Texturas Neo

The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company

Double showers are fab. In addition to offering practicality when two of you are trying to get ready for work in the morning, they also look magnificent. They obviously work especially well in large bathrooms and show you didn't scrimp on life's little luxuries from time-to-time.

For more beautiful bathrooms, take a look at this Ideabook: Flawless Bathroom Flooring Options.

Are you considering giving your bathroom some added flair? Did any of these ideas take your fancy? We'd love to know...

