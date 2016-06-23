9 extraordinary additions to give your bathroom some WOW!

Bathrooms don't necessarily make you think of innovative additions because surely it's all about having functional suite items, right? Wrong! Every room has the potential to be something exceptional if you think outside the box and put your own stamp on them.
We had a good, hard think about some of the more unusual bathroom inclusions that we've seen and thought it might be fun to bring them all together into one article, which will hopefully inspire you to get a little more creative with your wet room. If you want to set your space apart, all of these ideas are a fabulous way to start!
Most of us will have a shower unit in our bathroom but when it comes to making an impression, a statement shower is the only way to go. We love this glass encased number, which makes for a really stand out feature. Just look at those retro style fixtures!
So often reserved for kitchens, we think incredible tiles are a great way to spruce up your bathroom and the more opulent, the better! From mother of pearl to mirror ball gold, as seen here, tiles are so much more than just a hygienic wall covering.
An incredibly luxurious addition your bathroom, a home sauna will not only look great and up your style stakes immeasurably, it will also help you to unwind after a hard day. We appreciate it's no small undertaking but we can't help ourselves when it comes to outrageous home comforts. Call in the bathroom designers!
Modern, urban and rustic homes alike will all look fabulous with a woodburner in the bathroom. How fantastic to take a long, relaxing soak in the tub whilst feeling a little romance at the same time. Fast drying towels are an added bonus!
Normally considered to be the most private room in the house, why not think a little more adventurously if you don't have any overlooking neighbours? We love these totally open and glazed walls, which offer spectacular views and the chance to feel a little cheeky at the same time.
We hope it's not just us that always seem to get interrupted when we're in the bath! If you suffer the same fate, perhaps some pretty seating would be a good addition to your bathroom? Be warned though, you'll be a captive audience for whomever wanders in but a little conversation never hurt anyone.
If you thought recessed spotlights were the only acceptable bathroom lighting option, think again. We're huge fans of ornate crystal chandeliers above your bathtub and think they add a real touch of indulgent luxury. It's not all about function!
From hand-carved granite sinks through to truly unique hammock baths, such as this one, you can definitely risk going a little more avant garde with your suite items. The functionality remains but some extra style points surely can't hurt.
Double showers are fab. In addition to offering practicality when two of you are trying to get ready for work in the morning, they also look magnificent. They obviously work especially well in large bathrooms and show you didn't scrimp on life's little luxuries from time-to-time.
For more beautiful bathrooms, take a look at this Ideabook: Flawless Bathroom Flooring Options.