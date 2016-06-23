9 extraordinary additions to give your bathroom some WOW!

Bathrooms don't necessarily make you think of innovative additions because surely it's all about having functional suite items, right? Wrong! Every room has the potential to be something exceptional if you think outside the box and put your own stamp on them.

We had a good, hard think about some of the more unusual bathroom inclusions that we've seen and thought it might be fun to bring them all together into one article, which will hopefully inspire you to get a little more creative with your wet room. If you want to set your space apart, all of these ideas are a fabulous way to start!