Conservatories

Although a sunroom is a great place to spend time when the weather outside does not allow us to be out amongst the greenery of our gardens, a sunroom will get just as much use as soon as entertaining season rolls around in spring. Perfect for entertaining, this sunroom blurs the line between the indoors and out, with bi-fold doors being used to line the complete length of the room, allowing the yard and room to become unified. In an area such as this, the choice of flooring is another important element. Kids will be frequently passing through the doors, from the pool and on the grass to come inside, so be sure to pick a floor that is not too delicate. Traditionally easy to maintain floors such as tiles by themselves are not ideal for winter, but when used in conjunction with heated floors or insulation can be the perfect choice for year round use.