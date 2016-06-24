The Cornish Home that's Too Good to Leave

Can you imagine booking a holiday home that turned out to be so spectacular, homely and luxurious that you never wanted to leave? Well, that's the problem you would face if you were lucky enough to rent 'Tregoose' in Cornwall. The very epitome of the perfect home away from home, the finish and fit out of this exemplar property is astounding.

An open plan kitchen, dining and living area is just one of the many incredible features of this property. Able to sleep up to twelve guests, this is one of the most sociable and expansive holiday homes we've come across. One thing is for certain: this is certainly not your average Cornish cottage designed to offer a couple of people a quiet retreat. The interior design team strived to create a quirky, fun and beautiful home which, once you've seen the pictures, you'll understand that they not only succeeded but surpassed all expectations!