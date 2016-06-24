The Cornish Home that's Too Good to Leave

Can you imagine booking a holiday home that turned out to be so spectacular, homely and luxurious that you never wanted to leave? Well, that's the problem you would face if you were lucky enough to rent 'Tregoose' in Cornwall. The very epitome of the perfect home away from home, the finish and fit out of this exemplar property is astounding.
An open plan kitchen, dining and living area is just one of the many incredible features of this property. Able to sleep up to twelve guests, this is one of the most sociable and expansive holiday homes we've come across. One thing is for certain: this is certainly not your average Cornish cottage designed to offer a couple of people a quiet retreat. The interior design team strived to create a quirky, fun and beautiful home which, once you've seen the pictures, you'll understand that they not only succeeded but surpassed all expectations!
Renting a holiday home is always a little bit of an unknown risk. You can look at as many pictures as possible but until you actually pull up to the property, you can't be entirely sure what awaits. We can only imagine what a wonderful surprise this house must be for happy holidaymakers.
Beautiful glazing makes the most of this sunny location and that glass balcony offers wonderful uninterrupted views. Grey slate roof tiles and crisp white render work together to give a classic seaside home look and the sheer scale of this property really blows us away!
You'd be forgiven for assuming this amazing holiday home already had everything you could possibly want. However, you then take a walk outside and find something that tips it over into the realms of unbelievable. Nestled at the bottom of the garden is an incredible summerhouse, complete with a sociable deck area.
The perfect location for some al fresco dining, this lovely extra touch offers even more potential for entertaining as well as the ideal storage facility for surfboards and bicycles. This house is so well-equipped that you might never venture out to explore the area!
How is this for the most amazing open plan space? Filled to the brim with comfortable furniture, pretty touches and offering the sunniest of outlooks, we think this is something incredibly special to share with a host of friends or family members.
The living room area, in particular, catches our eye as the punchy red accents elevate this space from understated to all sublime with long, luxurious sofas and funky armchairs. The woodburner also ensures it's the ideal all year round retreat.
We always love open plan spaces that keep the kitchen and dining room areas close together. It feels much more accessible and conversational and you can clearly see that a communal ethos is exactly what this house was designed around. The proportions on display here are also mind-blowing!
Simple, classic furniture and kitchen cabinets work wonderfully together to create a modern and fresh feel. While there are plenty of dining options to be had here already, it's lovely to see a more formal table setup, for less clement days. That wooden floor makes such light work of warming up the space, with a heady elegance that's hard to capture.
You may think bathrooms are fairly standard in their functionality and layout but this one is certainly on a mission to prove you wrong. The styling and finish in here is so high end that we know we'd feel remiss having to return to our own bathroom at the end of the holiday.
A huge shower enclosure looks great and with those rich, almost metallic tiles offset with gorgeous green mosaics, the room feels more luxurious than we ever thought possible. You really might end up fighting over whose turn it is for a shower next!
While the communal areas of the house are ultra luxurious, it's a delight to see that the four bedrooms have been left a little more understated. Still as bright, light and airy as the other rooms, they have such a feeling of natural calm about them, thanks to the location-inspired, nautical colour schemes.
We have to admit that this holiday home is amazing to the point where we're wondering if we should redecorate our homes to emulate it. Fabulous furniture and cool colours come together at every turn to make the ultimate home. Having experienced it for a week, we're confident there wouldn't be any turning back!
