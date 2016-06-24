11 sneakily concealed kitchen shelves worth shouting about

When the time comes to redesign your kitchen, it can be difficult to know what style trend you want to use as your inspiration. While open wall shelves certainly have a classic and contemporary appeal, we know that many of you will be more interested in concealed shelving options, which help conceal the clutter.

Don't think of concealed shelving as boring or too traditional as even fairly standard cabinets can be given a fresh and modern feel if you choose the right doors. We think we've found some amazing examples to show you today so let's take a closer look!