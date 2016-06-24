11 sneakily concealed kitchen shelves worth shouting about

When the time comes to redesign your kitchen, it can be difficult to know what style trend you want to use as your inspiration. While open wall shelves certainly have a classic and contemporary appeal, we know that many of you will be more interested in concealed shelving options, which help conceal the clutter.
Don't think of concealed shelving as boring or too traditional as even fairly standard cabinets can be given a fresh and modern feel if you choose the right doors. We think we've found some amazing examples to show you today so let's take a closer look!
We love this kitchen because of the overwhelming amount of organisation potential it offers. Literally every stretch of usable space has been filled with streamlined, subtle drawers or cabinets, which make for a wonderfully minimalist vibe. Are those recessed handles doing it for you, too?
We adore this dark and brooding, almost gothic, kitchen, which shows just how sleek and undetectable your kitchen storage can be. It's the lack of handles that really set these cabinets apart and, given the overall look and feel of this space, we can only imagine what the kitchen planner's brief must have been:
Hello, I want a kitchen like Batman would own.
There's nothing wrong with a little heritage charm, as this beautiful Shaker style kitchen shows. Hiding all the clutter perfectly, the white finish helps to keep the space so bright and chic alongside the brushed metal appliances.
When you're all about impactful extra touches, you might like to keep your kitchen shelves on the quiet and these gloss cabinets are perfect for doing just that. See how they blend into the background thanks to all the reflected light? Your eyes are instead drawn to those amazing red bar stools, with no debris in sight!
These cabinets aren't boring in any way, shape or form thanks to the gorgeous colour they've been finished in. A great way to keep your space tidy whilst being gorgeous at the same time, we don't think open shelves can beat this set up.
When it comes to contemporary kitchens, we think this one is up there with the best of them, thanks to the blink-and-you'll-miss-them cabinets. No work surface clutter can be seen but, then again, nor can the shelves!
We are loving the new kitchen styles available these days, which largely focus on aesthetics as much as practicality. These wall-mounted top cabinets are beautiful but considering how compact and neat they are, you'd be forgiven for assuming they're just there to mount lights into.
What a wonderful compromise between open shelves and cabinets. With the lower cupboards totally opaque, you can hide away unsightly clutter whilst those higher level installations, with window panels, let you display the items you love the most. Time to dig out the good crockery!
The juxtaposition of the wooden walls with stark stainless steel cabinets is amazing. We think it demonstrates the potential for concealed shelves to work in even the most modern of materials and spaces. You might not want the inner workings of your kitchen on show but there's nothing wrong with being a little boastful about your cabinets!
This storm cloud grey is utterly divine! Such a change from white, it still looks nice and pale but with a far more elegant tone that works well with a heritage wall colour. A wonderful way to pick up the colour of the marble veins, this is a high end alternative to simple open wall shelves.
Now, this is a technique we're fully on board with! While there are concealed shelves, your eye is naturally drawn to the yellow accents instead, meaning the storage is kept ultra stealthy. The perfect compromise when you don't want a fitted kitchen to be the main focus, understated cabinets and accent colours are a must.
For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 9 Beautiful Kitchen Countertops.