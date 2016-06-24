Before and After: Outdated Décor Gets a Style Injection!

Transforming a room isn't always a simple case of replacing furniture and giving the walls a lick of paint, which is perfectly demonstrated by this project. Thanks to badly positioned partition walls and uninspired décor, this home was left to it's own devices and the results weren't good.
When coming up with the room's aesthetic concept, the interior design team focused on creating a modern, bright and warm home that could tread the fine line between chic and minimalist. The result is a wonderfully welcoming, free-feeling property that we know you'll love!
Well, it's by no means the worst living room we've ever seen but the bottom picture certainly does leave a little to be desired when it comes to creating a welcoming and modern space. The bare bones are good but an outdated wooden door and some unfortunate walls don't help much.
With walls repositioned, doors changed and a host of simple furniture added, this is now a living room we could imagine spending lots of time in. The perfect balance between modern and homely, the added warmth is joyous!
From this angle you can appreciate the furniture choices a little more easily. We love the combination of retro pieces and contemporary styling as the side table and sofa, finished in the same colour, work really well together to give this space more personality.
Well, the before snap certainly doesn't look to be anything special, does it? The oversized and hideously invasive orange wood wardrobe looks awful and really dominates the rest of the room.
A rhapsody of white, we're in love with how this bedroom has been so totally transformed. The inspired extra touch was the moving of a partition wall to increase the size of the room exponentially, making built-in closet space a valuable and viable asset.
With the amount of white in this bedroom it must feel like sleeping on a cloud! It's now so chic and restful at the same time. By keeping all of the furniture white, it simply melts into the background and keeps the room feeling as spacious as possible.
Our favourite addition to this charming bedroom is the little home office station, neatly stowed away behind a pretty wooden screen. What a clever way to make a petite home more multifunctional.
It would have been remiss of the design team to leave smaller spaces out of the style equation. Luckily, there was no danger of that happening as even this small water closet has been given the minimal white and natural wood treatment.
A timeless yet modern colour scheme, this combination helps to lift and refresh any room, regardless of size or functionality. We think this is a wonderfully cohesive home after being updated throughout. In fact, despite being known colour fans, we're even considering an all white interior scheme now!
