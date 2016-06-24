Before and After: Outdated Décor Gets a Style Injection!

Transforming a room isn't always a simple case of replacing furniture and giving the walls a lick of paint, which is perfectly demonstrated by this project. Thanks to badly positioned partition walls and uninspired décor, this home was left to it's own devices and the results weren't good.

When coming up with the room's aesthetic concept, the interior design team focused on creating a modern, bright and warm home that could tread the fine line between chic and minimalist. The result is a wonderfully welcoming, free-feeling property that we know you'll love!