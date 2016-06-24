11 dream wardrobes to get your clothes under control

You don't need to be a fashion fanatic to know that a well-organised and spacious wardrobe is a valuable asset in your home. However, are you aware just how spectacular wardrobes and clothing storage can look? Furniture aesthetics have come a long way in recent years and the myriad of amazing hanging space options now available blows our mind.
We've picked some of our favourite examples to show you today so, whatever your bedroom décor style or storage requirements, we know we will have found something that will work for you!
This master bedroom certainly isn't ugly, is it? The open plan sleeping, bathing and storage areas all work together to create a Zen vibe and we love how discreet the wardrobe itself is. Thanks to the huge headboard you could almost blink and miss it!
If you're accustomed to seeing large, bulky wardrobes taking up mammoth amounts of bedroom space, just take a look at this amazing closet for some built-in inspiration. It disappears into the wall, looks phenomenal and offers untold amounts of organisation potential.
Nobody wants to look as though they've gotten dressed in the dark and with a closet like this, you'd never have to. The natural light pouring in through the skylight is immense and with glazed, sliding front doors, the illumination just keeps on coming.
Yes! What a beautiful, small and perfectly functional little wardrobe this is! A great way to tap into a Scandinavian bedroom vibe, we think the pale wood and white walls look wonderful together, leaving the space feeling really fresh.
We know some of you chaps out there like a nice suit so don't let it go to the dogs by not hanging it properly. This perfectly designed closet allows you to hang shirts, trousers and jackets with ease, showing off your investments to their fullest. If you'd love something similar, call in the carpenters!
Your wardrobe shouldn't only be for your clothes as all the day-to-day accessories that you wear also need to be accounted for. We adore these stylish and super organised drawers, which would render lost cufflinks, watches and jewellery a thing of the past.
If shoes are your passion, don't hide them away in tired old cardboard boxes. Instead, look to create a closet that not only lets you display them, but lights them to perfection. It's time to curate your very own fashion collection!
If your bedroom simply cannot accommodate a large wardrobe installation, get a little more creative with your space. Notice how a section of this room has been expertly cordoned off with a heavy curtain to create a walk-in wardrobe that any budding fashionista would love.
Closets are fantastic but they can be a little prescriptive when it comes to the space they offer. To mix things up and ensure that you have all the storage you need, try spreading your furniture around, with drawers, cupboards and closets dotted around an open plan bedroom. This layout is gorgeous!
Finding enough wardrobe space for everyone in a family home can be a real challenge. That is unless you have a spare room that could be elegantly transformed into a communal walk-in wardrobe, like this! Everyone can have their own area and with some funky seating, you can ask for honest opinions before you leave the house!
As your little ones get a bit older they will definitely appreciate the chance to have their own wardrobe. With some super cute options out there, it shouldn't be hard to find something they'll love that also works within their bedroom's theme. Miniature furniture is adorable and this closet is the perfect height for encouraging tidy habits.
