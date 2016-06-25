The British Townhouse that Ticks Every Box

Think of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and what springs to mind? Large, traditional townhouses with opulent, stunning interiors? Us too! That's why we sought out a wonderful home to those exact specifications to show you around today.
As with many houses in the area, there will have been strict planing covenants placed on this property, meaning that a lot of things could not be altered. Nevertheless, what we see is a gorgeous home that's fully embraced the heritage and charm of its location. The interior design team must have had a lovely time creating the ideal blend of traditional and modern themes and we just know you're going to feel a little more posh just by taking a closer look!
What a beautiful frontage! We say that with no guffawing or foppish humour as this townhouse really is outstanding in its natural beauty and grace. Sandstone yellow bricks and pristine white accents make sure this expensive area of London remains exclusive for a reason.
The façade offers little in the way of clues as to what lies within this sizeable home. Although we feel sure plenty of neighbours have chosen to express themselves a little eccentrically, here's hoping for a touch of traditional nostalgia!
What a charming living room! Packed to the gills with period features, such as a fireplace and impressive bay window, this is the very essence of modern traditionalism. The age of the house and the location have been deeply considered but so have the tastes of the owner.
Deceptively simple furniture allows for some heavy fabrics to be brought into play and the overall feeling is one of relaxed calm. Neutral colour schemes are so good at creating a Zen ambiance and we think it works perfectly here whilst remaining undeniably high end.
Move through to the back of this impressive townhouse and you're greeted with a brand new addition, in the form of a ground floor extension that houses a sparkling kitchen. With only some rich purple cushions in place to break up the expanse of white, this is a contemporary dream space.
The addition of a sofa and a breakfast bar is divine, offering a casual dining alternative, while the view out into the garden gives even urbanites the chance to drift away from the city for a few precious moments. What a super space for entertaining!
There's one audacious colour that works really well with a neutral colour scheme and that's gold. Picking out the warmer tones whilst simultaneously adding a glitzier element, gold accents are wonderful, especially in an ultra luxe bedroom such as this.
The biscuit-coloured walls and carpet feel warm and soft and that bed is nothing if not inviting! The addition of a private en suite seems natural and expected. By following the same colour scheme, the connection between the two spaces is easy and languid.
Adjacent to the kitchen extension is this fabulous formal dining space, which we feel has been decorated to perfection. The tables and chairs add exactly the right level of gravitas while the rest of the room has been kept a little more understated.
Fabulous wall art, exquisite lighting and perfect finishes everywhere are the icing on the cake, ensuring this is far more than just a dining room. It's a space for entertaining, impressing and socialising and we love it!
You know you've come across a special house when even the bathrooms are a step above what you would expect. The dual sinks are a modern trend but the styling is still traditional, as is the pale marble scheme.
It would have been staggeringly easy to go overboard and install an insanely contemporary suite but the gentle acceptance of what would look right in the house swayed the owners in the right direction.
We were expecting luxury on tap in this property and, though it does offer that, the way it goes about it is reserved, almost modest. There's nothing boastful about this home, which is class in itself and so very apt for the location.
