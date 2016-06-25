The British Townhouse that Ticks Every Box

Think of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and what springs to mind? Large, traditional townhouses with opulent, stunning interiors? Us too! That's why we sought out a wonderful home to those exact specifications to show you around today.

As with many houses in the area, there will have been strict planing covenants placed on this property, meaning that a lot of things could not be altered. Nevertheless, what we see is a gorgeous home that's fully embraced the heritage and charm of its location. The interior design team must have had a lovely time creating the ideal blend of traditional and modern themes and we just know you're going to feel a little more posh just by taking a closer look!