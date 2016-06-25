Small garden? Big deal! You can still turn it into something astoundingly beautiful that will have your neighbours turning green with envy and reaching for their gardening gloves. The best part is, you don't have to be a landscape gardener or even particularly experienced, especially when we have collated some super examples for you.

Take a look at what we think are some lovely small garden designs and see if you can use them for inspiration to cheer up your little outdoor space. In some cases it's as simple as adding a cool water feature so we mean it when we say that anyone can have a go at these projects!