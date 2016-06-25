Small garden? Big deal! You can still turn it into something astoundingly beautiful that will have your neighbours turning green with envy and reaching for their gardening gloves. The best part is, you don't have to be a landscape gardener or even particularly experienced, especially when we have collated some super examples for you.
Take a look at what we think are some lovely small garden designs and see if you can use them for inspiration to cheer up your little outdoor space. In some cases it's as simple as adding a cool water feature so we mean it when we say that anyone can have a go at these projects!
We love this simple but effective small garden as it shows what's possible with some imagination and a few hours. With plants already in place, you can dress them up with different coloured shingle and even edge the lawn with large stones. How simple is that?
To add a little extra dimension to your garden you should think about building a small wall. This can be great for training climbers or even as a standalone feature to rest potted plants on top of. We think some nice outdoor lighting would work a treat here!
Instead of being sad if you only have little more than a flower bed or two, be creative! Add in a water feature for some real wow factor aesthetics and keep your plants similar in style for a cohesive feel.
We love this little display. The stark contrast of the white shingle next to the rich wood decking looks amazing and really dictated the style of plants that were added. It's Zen meets minimalism, which is an ideal way to add greenery to a small space.
When you have a small garden it can be tricky to include all the elements you really want. However, we think this example shows it is possible. Lawn? Check. Stepping stone path? Check. Bags of style? Double check! Everything is on a small scale but you can't deny it's there.
We know there will have been some extensive planning to create this amazing small corner garden and all the effort paid off. By using the normally overlooked corners, a far bigger, grander display was achieved and we've already taken note of those swirling rock formations for our own space!
We adore this small garden so much as it's the living, growing embodiment of summer and everything we love about it. Our favourite feature is the bench, which is surrounded by overflowing greenery. All you'd need is a glass of something cold and a good book and you'd be set for the day.
For older properties, or those with a little back story, what could be better than a period feature in place of a tiny garden? This water pump is lovely, a real talking point and so unique that you know your neighbours won't follow suit.
As small gardens go, this one is minuscule but only in size. Impact-wise, it's huge and we think the innovative use of the awkward under window area is inspired. The bamboo edging looks great and the vibrant selection of plants finishes off this low-maintenance arrangement perfectly.
Smaller spaces often call for more outside-the-box thinking and in the case of this garden, the box has no edges or corners at all! We love how self-contained the circular design feels, naturally lending itself to rings of various materials and colours. You could even replicate this idea in hanging baskets to be suspended on your garden wall.
If you don't know your compost from your top soil, maybe it's a good idea to start with the basics in your small garden. The last thing you want to do is have to replant everything! Pots are a fabulous way to make your garden look great with minimal effort and you can move them around until you get the look you want.
No matter how carefully you plan your garden, you can't predict the exact size and shape that your plants will be but you can instigate some symmetry with your raised beds. In a small space, proportional and mirrored layouts make a big difference to the perceived area, as illustrated by this heavenly little Zen garden.
What we love about this miniature garden is that although the lawn is obviously a cherished feature, effort has clearly been made to make it a bit funkier. Without negating too much grass, the wavy edge border gives just enough scope for some fabulous trees and hedging, which perks up the space immeasurably.
Even sun-starved corners can become beautiful garden havens if you have time for a little research. Find out what plants thrive in a darker spot and look to create a corner border that adds style. And remember that if you don't want to keep you plants in the dark, simply add some awesome garden lights!
