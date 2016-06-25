Before and After: Total Transformation of a Bathroom and Kitchen

We feel as though we could write Shakespearean-style tragedies about some of the kitchens and bathrooms that we've seen. If we did, today's before pictures would certainly make an appearance! We simply can't understand why these functional spaces are left to fall into states of such sad disrepair or are decorated with no consideration for the size of the rooms.

We are about to inflict a sensory overload on you as cramped rooms have been made to feel even smaller with the use of horrendously patterned wall coverings and badly laid out storage. Don't say we didn't warn you… brace yourself!