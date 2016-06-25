7 essentials to give your dining room spice

Planning a fancy feast? Or are you opting for something a little more low key and informal? Regardless of your entertaining schedule, a decent dining room is always an advantage in any home. But, of course, the dining space is not only where we eat, drink, and enjoy merriment; it also plays host to a range of other activities, like working.

But whether you’re doing taxes or toasting champagne in your dining room, there are a few essentials necessary to transform that space from a “just another” room to an “oh wow” space.