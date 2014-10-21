How do you get the home of your dreams? One option is, of course, to design and build yourself. This way, you can ensure that every aspect of the house is to your liking, and exactly what you wanted. However, while there is certainly a lot to be said for new construction, if you are the kind of person who loves the charm of an old building, this may not be the option for you. Here in the UK, we are lucky to have so many beautiful old buildings, whether they are historic manors or quaint country barns. A great way to take advantage of these treasures is by renovating and converting them into new, liveable structures. Today on homify, we take a look at some inspiring UK home renovations.