The Modern Family Home with a Burning Heart

This not-so-ordinary family home has a fiery heart thanks to the interior design efforts from Wagner Möbel Manufaktur. The team have crafted an interior that appears fresh and new, whilst also displaying a sense of spirit that few new builds can.

Despite every room possessing something special and outstanding, we're confident that the island bench found within the kitchen will be the highlight. It certainly made an impression on us!

Scroll down to discover the incredible kitchen bench top and the project in its entirety!