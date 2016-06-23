The Modern Family Home with a Burning Heart

This not-so-ordinary family home has a fiery heart thanks to the interior design efforts from Wagner Möbel Manufaktur. The team have crafted an interior that appears fresh and new, whilst also displaying a sense of spirit that few new builds can.
Despite every room possessing something special and outstanding, we're confident that the island bench found within the kitchen will be the highlight. It certainly made an impression on us!
Scroll down to discover the incredible kitchen bench top and the project in its entirety!
There's a beauty to the way this home's design draws inspiration from and connects to its surroundings. The most noticeable aspect of the exterior is the presence of timber that's laid horizontally fashion. We love how this pattern helps emphasise the unique form of the building, which runs across three levels.
Black and white always makes a good colour combination and we can see how well it's used here, with the black window frames and garage looking great surrounded by the stark white render.
Garden beds are formed as a natural extension from the main building and are framed using the same white render. The trees and flowering plants will mature over time, helping soften the building's appearance.
Through thoughtful design the exterior embodies all the best aspects associated with rural life. An extensive deck runs across a large portion of the side and rear of the building, offering the potential for outdoor fun.
With no shortage of space, the sprawling garden is a popular spot with the children of the household all year round.
A passion for cooking and a creative spirit has guided the décor of the kitchen, which really does act and feel like the heart of the home. Fitted with attractive cookware, modern fittings and bespoke cabinetry, the space epitomises the best in kitchen design.
All design elements take a back seat to the incredible island bench that changes the atmosphere of the entire home thanks to its incredible design. This gorgeous custom top creates a very unique space to prepare meals and also makes for an incredible bar top when guests visits.
It would have been rather unfair if we had left the kitchen without taking a proper look at the bench top. Our new perspective now reveals the intricacies of the stone and glass work, as well as the outstanding craftsmanship involved in the design.
When the internal lights have been switched on the bench top looks like a scene from a volcanic eruption!
The internal setting is based around a layout that's open and free-flowing, where one can easily move around the home. However, further valued aspects of the home's design are the smaller and more closed-off communal rooms, which can often be utilised by the family when they desire a more intimate setting.
In the lounge there's a relaxed and cosy vibe, which the family are drawn to most evenings after dinner. With pillows and throw blankets galore, there's nothing better than snuggling up with each other and watching a movie or two.
Our concluding image showcases the dining area and the picture perfect views of the countryside. Much like the rest of the residence, the décor of the dining area makes great use of natural tones and contemporary elements. Timber also forms a special part of the interior's visual effect, creating an instant connection with the nearby landscape.
The dining area opens up seamlessly to the timber deck in the rear garden, where we imagine meals and all sorts of social occasions are enjoyed during the warmer months.
