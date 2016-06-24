A Suburban Family Home Full of Surprises

Far from your usual home, this beautiful new build is the epitome of modern house creation. The architects and interior designers from A/Zero Architecture were given unlimited freedom to craft a family of four their dream home.
Featuring luxury finishes, the open plan living zone acts as the central hub of the residence and is where the family gathers most evenings. On the timber decking outside there's a dining area, drinks bar and a huge swimming pool where the fun never stops.
You'll be amazed by every element of this home… scroll down and see!
It comes as no surprise that a home as well thought out as this has an amazing entrance point. As soon as guests step through the front gates and make their way to the front door, a positive impression is made thanks to the unique shaded entrance, which features its very own tropical garden bed.
With very little being revealed here, we're intrigued to find out what it's like inside…
Upon entering we immediately notice how the soft tones and textures create a calm and calming atmosphere in the generously proportioned living zone.
Bringing a sense of purity and luxury into the design, the experts from A/Zero Architecture personalised the lounge to be a relaxing place to unwind after a long day at school or the office.
This is a space of generous dimensions but, surprisingly, it's the small lounge found under the stairs that grabs our attention. What could be more enjoyable than sitting down on the comfy couch as the warm rays of sunshine pour down upon you?
Art and architecture come together in the formation of the staircase at the rear of the room. Just look at the wonderful transparency of the glass balustrades!
Timber pieces, including a stacked timber feature wall, have been introduced in to the scheme with great results. The contrast provided by the wooden tones against the muted scheme forges a dynamic impression.
Along with the timber pieces, the diversity of artificial lighting changes our impression of the interior. The contemporary chandelier light composed of geometric cuttings of glass and plastic grabs attention in more ways than one.
The living zones are an expression of consistency with every element thoughtfully considered for function and aesthetic quality.
Though large in terms of uninterrupted floor space, there are close, intimate spaces to be found. The cream leather sofa and timber coffee table work in tandem to separate the diners from the loungers.
The dining space, found beside the wall of windows, speaks of individuality thanks to the choice of furniture, which mixes contemporary and vintage trends.
Clean and orderly is the name of the game inside the modern kitchen set up beside the communal zone. This sophisticated space stands out—not for any bold colours or materials but— for its sharp lines and sleek finishes.
Our eyes find top appliances presented proudly for their shining stainless steel finishes and touch sensitive controls. There are many more to be found hiding behind those floor-to-ceiling kitchen cabinets that also offer enough space to house every kitchen ware imaginable.
Stone tiles are laid in a jagged but uniformed method on the side of the benches,which offer something of a textural difference to the very sleek décor.
The outdoor setting acts as an extension of the internal zones, offering the chance for the socialising to be embraced in a different light. With a tangible tropical vibe at play, it's easy for those spending time out here to feel as if they're on holiday far away from the city.
A formal dining table and chairs are positioned under the shade of the building envelope, positioned to overlook the action happening in and around the swimming pool. To the side of the dining area is a bar in place for pre- and post dinner drinks.
A home such as this would just feel incomplete without a luxurious swimming pool. With size and money no object, the owners went to great lengths to create the best possible pool area for themselves.
Besides the sizeable pool itself, additional design elements, such as enchanting mosaic tiles, sleek poolside decking and calming tropical landscaping, all come together to create the perfect poolside setting.
