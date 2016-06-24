A Suburban Family Home Full of Surprises

Far from your usual home, this beautiful new build is the epitome of modern house creation. The architects and interior designers from A/Zero Architecture were given unlimited freedom to craft a family of four their dream home.

Featuring luxury finishes, the open plan living zone acts as the central hub of the residence and is where the family gathers most evenings. On the timber decking outside there's a dining area, drinks bar and a huge swimming pool where the fun never stops.

You'll be amazed by every element of this home… scroll down and see!