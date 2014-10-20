10 luxurious bathrooms

Living in an opulent and extravagant home is a dream for many and the reality of a few. Bathing in luxurious baths, soaking in spas, surrounded by marble or with an amazing panoramic view of the ocean, is the reality of some of these lucky home owners. In this article we have prepared for you a selection of some of the most luxurious bathrooms on the homify platform, from all parts of the globe. The distinguishing features of these bathrooms include the availability of extra space, the use of expensive stone, their unique furniture design, the presence of natural light through large windows, and their carefully chosen decoration. Take a peek at some of these lavish bathroom designs to get a glimpse of how the lucky few live.