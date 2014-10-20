10 luxurious bathrooms

Living in an opulent and extravagant home is a dream for many and the reality of a few. Bathing in luxurious baths, soaking in spas, surrounded by marble or with an amazing panoramic view of the ocean, is the reality of some of these lucky home owners. In this article we have prepared for you a selection of some of the most luxurious bathrooms on the homify platform, from all parts of the globe. The distinguishing features of these bathrooms include the availability of extra space, the use of expensive stone, their unique furniture design, the presence of natural light through large windows, and their carefully chosen decoration. Take a peek at some of these lavish bathroom designs to get a glimpse of how the lucky few live.
A beautifully classic white bathroom in a quayside home in Palm Beach, Florida, this setting oozes class and sophistication. Leaving aside the tropical or Caribbean vibe one might get when we think of Florida, this bathroom was styled with an all white colour scheme and has been decorated with subtle yet effective touches such as the presence of fresh flowers and small detailing on the mirrors.
Entirely different, yet just as luxurious, is this minimal and modern bathroom from Realistic Design. The designers have opted for a more natural theme through the use of timber and clear glass. The glass almost hangs from the roof, mimicking a waterfall in a forest and coming to a standstill in the large blue bathmat below, which almost looks like an inviting swimming hole. The yellow glow of the light represents the sun shining through the branches of the trees by being hidden amongst the shelves and behind the mirror.
Under the auspices of acclaimed Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan, this spectacular bathroom overlooks its own private courtyard. Belonging to the 'V4 House' in São Paulo, this project is defined by its horizontality and articulation of volumes; the house when viewed from the street goes completely unnoticed. The whole house is a large open space where beauty and articulation of materials relates harmoniously with shapes and textures, as well as engaging with the abundant flora. This bathroom is developed through minimal lines that define each space with the aid of a clawfoot tub, interestingly made of concrete, and central long bench housing the sink and space for storage. At first glance one might not view this bathroom as overly extravagant, but when materials used are considered, and the realisation of the private garden, the luxuriousness becomes more evident.
Here we see a bathroom belonging to a Penthouse in Stadthafen, Germany, designed by the duo of architects Baustudio Kastl. Clearly, the view is the most extravagant element of this room. Floor-to-ceiling glass panels wrap the room, ensuring the view is always available. Glass of this curved nature does not come without a price tag, adding another affluent touch.
Clean and minimal are two words that spring to mind when viewing this image. A neutral colour palette means this bathroom won't feel dated any time soon. 'Quinto do Lago' is a home located in Almancil, on the Algarve coastline of southern Portugal.
The poetic language of nature is the main source of inspiration for the Italian brand Neutral Design. Its collections include original pieces of bathroom furniture and accessories, whose harmony of shapes and spontaneity of materials reconcile with the body and the mind. Evoking a certain Japanese architectural style, this bathroom stands out above all through its colour tone, materials and spatial arrangement. It is certainly a contemplative space; something more than just a bathroom. If reading a book in this bath is not enough, the soft light from the moon-like lampshade is sure to evoke you into a state of zen.
This bathroom evokes feelings of comfort, elegance and luxury and was designed by Roselind Wilson for this beautiful apartment in Belgravia, West London. Although not very large, this bathroom meets all requirements to be considered luxurious through its chosen materials. Dyed marble has been used throughout, contrasted by the stark white tub. The layout has been carefully considered and stripped back to minimal decorations to allow the marble to take centre stage.
Another extravagant yet completely different design from Roselind Wilson, this bathroom also uses marble for the flooring and bench tops, but in a much more understated fashion to the bathroom above. No single theme or colour tone is prevalent in this home, and this is the same in the bathroom, with different colours and marble tones present. To view the rest of this amazing home in Chelsea, click here.
In these last two pictures you can see two examples of some luxurious commercial bathroom designs, located in the luxurious hotel Mandarin Oriental in Barcelona, fitted out by local Catalan interior architectural firm Tono Bagno. The materials and décor of the bathrooms of the new suites of 80m2 were specifically chosen by Patricia Urquiola and are a a faithful reflection of the hotel's refined and luxurious style.
The spacious light-filled bathroom invites rest and relaxation, especially after a long day walking by the Catalan coast. Space, light and sophistication are the protagonists of this special hotel bathroom.