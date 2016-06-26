Your browser is out-of-date.

​10 modest terraces bursting with charm

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Musterhaus "freelance", smartshack smartshack Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
The design gods have blessed us with an abundance of spaces for our homes, including the fabulous terrace, which can play the ideal venue to a host of different functions. Reading a book, catching up on work, enjoying some tea or wine – why not do it on the terrace? 

To celebrate this fantastic addition, which we feel should be mandatory for every home, we have sought out 10 beautiful (if slightly small) terraces that can be perfect for just about anything.

So, pour the tea, have a sit down, and enjoy.

1. A double duo

Moderne recreatiewoning, Bongers Architecten Bongers Architecten Modern garden
Bongers Architecten

Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten

How charming is this timber cottage? With a spacious timber flooring surface cut in two (one covered, one out in the open), this layout presents perfect lounging opportunities in either sunny weather or when it’s overcast. 

Whether it’s for the terrace or the indoors, we have an exceptional range of professionals here on homify, ready and waiting to help with any architectural/design task.

2. Added greens

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Specht Architects

Cliff Dwelling

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

The beauty of gardens, adding some freshness and cheery scents to any space. So, why not add some to that timber terrace overlooking the lake? 

This rustic terrace provides the perfect spot to enjoy a G&T, or even an al fresco meal, while enjoying the exquisite natural surroundings.

3. Linked to the interiors

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Both sides of this little garden home provide covered terraces, ideal for pulling up a lounger to enjoy the flourishing green surroundings in full comfort. Even the house wants as much of the landscape as possible, gracefully opening up to welcome in the sunshine and garden views.

4. The stylish getaway spot

ДОМ В ЛЕНИНГРАДСКОЙ ОБЛАСТИ , ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Scandinavian style houses
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

This is most certainly not your typical forest cabin. Spaciously laid out wooden panels conjure up a most striking terrace and home combination, with more than adequate space for the entire family to relax in style. 

And what is a getaway spot in the forest without the ambience of a crackling fire?

5. The outdoor kitchen

Банный дом , Pavelchik Design Pavelchik Design Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Pavelchik Design

Pavelchik Design
Pavelchik Design
Pavelchik Design

If we’re going to be enjoying ourselves on that shaded terrace, then how about we add some culinary features to it? This built-in barbeque is the ideal addition for this covered spot, with more than ample storage space, prepping surfaces, and good looks to ensure an unforgettable time (and meal) outside.

6. The mini barbecue

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

This mini terrace mimics the previous one’s aspirations for an outdoor barbecue, albeit in a more modern and condensed version. But never mind, as the sleek marble, chic stone, and charming wooden surfaces all add to the delightful vibe of this dining-under-the-stars spot.

7. Relaxation guaranteed

CHILL OUT en Elvas (Portugal), Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo

Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo
Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo
Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo

Whether it’s to enjoy a cup of tea in peace, or lounge around with the friends and a bottle of Cabernet, we think this wooden terrace is a firm contender for a good time. Built-in seating, plush pillows, adequate legroom, and a touch of fresh greenery – what more is needed?

8. The sunny spot

Auzz, Jular Madeiras Jular Madeiras Modern houses Wood White
Jular Madeiras

Jular Madeiras
Jular Madeiras
Jular Madeiras

That terrace doesn’t always need to be shielded from the sun – sometimes we want to feel that glow on our skin, and for those times this terrace, complete with pergola-like addition, could be just ideal. 

Add a simple table and some chairs to the middle, et voilà – the outdoor dining spot is complete!

9. Stylishly tranquil

Musterhaus "freelance", smartshack smartshack Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
smartshack

smartshack
smartshack
smartshack

Is it just us, or does this wooden terrace look like the perfect spot to do some yoga stretches (and/or peaceful meditation)? 

And when our exercise is done for the day, out comes the rattan furniture and modern décor for a fashionable seating spot to continue enjoying the surrounding landscape.

10. The garden paradise

RESIDÊNCIA RMJ, Felipe Bueno Arquitetura Felipe Bueno Arquitetura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura

Felipe Bueno Arquitetura
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura

Now this is ideal for… anything, really. White flooring, dark walls, soft seating, a covered spot to shade us from that unexpected drizzle, and an abundance of plants and flowers to ensure the perfect backdrop. 

Enjoying the outdoors? Then you’ll fall in love with these: 9 Fabulous Courtyards Worth Stepping Outside For.

We’d love to know which terrace is ideal for your home - leave comment below and tell us all about it!

