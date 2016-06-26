​10 modest terraces bursting with charm

The design gods have blessed us with an abundance of spaces for our homes, including the fabulous terrace, which can play the ideal venue to a host of different functions. Reading a book, catching up on work, enjoying some tea or wine – why not do it on the terrace?

To celebrate this fantastic addition, which we feel should be mandatory for every home, we have sought out 10 beautiful (if slightly small) terraces that can be perfect for just about anything.

So, pour the tea, have a sit down, and enjoy.