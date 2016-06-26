Garden project that does not require a professional

What can you do if you're loathed to call in professional landscape gardeners but want to give your outdoor space a freshen up? Well, you might be surprised to see some of the hugely impactful additions you could easily create with your own fair hands, as long as you don't mind getting them a little dirty.

You don't need to be an expert to tackle any of these amazingly cool projects but you might need some patience and precision. Take a look, get inspired and start planning your beautiful new garden today!