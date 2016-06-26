12 Things to Do After Buying a Home

Buying your first home is an exciting time but so often we see new homeowners making silly mistakes that lead to badly thought out interiors and non-cohesive home design schemes. We don't want you falling into these traps so we put together a list of some of the most basic blunders that can be easily sidestepped.

From playing it too safe to going way too overboard with wallpaper, we're here to stop you putting your foot in it, interior design-wise. No need to thank us though, that's what we're here for!