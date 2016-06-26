12 Things to Do After Buying a Home

Buying your first home is an exciting time but so often we see new homeowners making silly mistakes that lead to badly thought out interiors and non-cohesive home design schemes. We don't want you falling into these traps so we put together a list of some of the most basic blunders that can be easily sidestepped.
From playing it too safe to going way too overboard with wallpaper, we're here to stop you putting your foot in it, interior design-wise. No need to thank us though, that's what we're here for!
If you have an idea of how you want your dream home to look, stop finding excuses for not pursuing it.
Yes, it might take a little longer and cost more but you have all the time in the world. And will you ever really like that two-seater sofa when you really wanted a custom corner couch?
Even if you have a little home, don't fall into the trap of buying furniture that is just too small to be useful. You might have some extra floor space leftover but if you can't actually store everything you need, it's as fruitless as buying something way too big and not leaving any space at all.
Remember, the less storage you have, the more clutter collects!
So many of us move into our first home and get straight down to brass tacks with the living room. However, investing all your resources into that one room is a mistake.
Of course you want somewhere nice to relax on an evening but don't forget that you might have a less than dreamy bathroom to contend. Or a basic kitchen to upgrade. Every room in moderation to start with!
Choosing subtle or plain furniture in a bid to make the most of your space can seem like common sense.
However, when those items just blend into the background, looking mediocre, you would be advised to choose something larger and more deliberately stylish, which better represents your tastes.
Statement wallpaper on every wall is a sure-fire way to shrink a room and make it look as though you've tried too hard. It will also be horrendously expensive!
If you want to add some pizzazz, begin with just one statement wall in each room.
If your home is lucky enough to enjoy a beautiful view, don't get so focused on the interior that you forget to make the most of it.
If you're not overlooked by anyone, we think you should get rid of blinds and curtains and, if your garden is a little lacklustre but has potential, get out there and create your own dream view!
Just because tradition dictates you have to have a spare room in case guests pop round, it doesn't mean you have to fall in line.
See your spare rooms as potential for indulging a real dream home whim, such as a walk-in wardrobe or home office.
If you would love to increase the size of certain rooms but don't think it's possible, stop being so constricted by boring old walls.
Get an architect or builder to pay you a visit so they can advise which walls could be easily moved or done away with entirely. Do this before you redecorate and you might find you have a lot more space to work with!
Many houses work really well with a simple interior design scheme so don't think more minimal, understated options are the same thing as boring basics.
What you're aiming for is relaxing, homely and in line with your tastes so don't be bullied into too many colours and patterns.
Impulse home accessory shopping is something most of us are guilty of at some point. This is especially true with new homeowners, whose urge to simply fill their new space can be overwhelming.
Always make a list of what you need and try to stick to it as you'll otherwise collect more possessions than you can handle.
If you've just bought your first house, you might struggle to get your design ideas to translate into reality. So, why not consider employing a professional to help you get started?
Worth their weight in gold, architects, interior designers and many other trade experts can make your home revamp so much simpler, quicker and less stressful.
As soon as you get the keys to your new home, it's tempting to dive straight in there, making every room perfect. Stop! Slow down and take a breath.
Begin with the rooms that are vital or most problematic and work on one at a time. Don't flit between projects as nothing will get done and you'll lose interest pretty quickly!
