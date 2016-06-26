Before and After: Family Kitchen SOS!

You can't win them all and there are certainly no medals up for grabs for the former incarnation of this kitchen, which is busier than a London Underground station at 5pm. Chock full of clutter, debris and totally lacking in any prescriptive or identifiable style, it really was a disaster zone.

Happily for this home, interior designers and kitchen planners arrived in force to tackle what was a whirlwind of mess, transforming it into a stunningly modern and bright kitchen that's far more fitting for a beautiful cottage in Durham.

Fancy taking a look? Then let's!