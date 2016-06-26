Before and After: Family Kitchen SOS!

You can't win them all and there are certainly no medals up for grabs for the former incarnation of this kitchen, which is busier than a London Underground station at 5pm. Chock full of clutter, debris and totally lacking in any prescriptive or identifiable style, it really was a disaster zone.
Happily for this home, interior designers and kitchen planners arrived in force to tackle what was a whirlwind of mess, transforming it into a stunningly modern and bright kitchen that's far more fitting for a beautiful cottage in Durham.
Fancy taking a look? Then let's!
Oh, good gracious. Is this meant to be a kitchen, home office, cloakroom or a living room? We can't tell but if you can, please let us know because all the clutter in here is an absolute nightmare. We can't see any usable worktops, which we thought was the point of a kitchen.
We get the feeling that even if the owners were inclined to cook anything in here, they'd give up and just order takeaway out of sheer exasperation. Awful!
This might be a nice sized kitchen but, thanks to the totally overbearing nature of all those wooden cabinets, you really can't tell. Little in the way of usable space doesn't help matters and what's going on with the random off-cut of worktop at the end?
We promise that we tried to find something positive to say but we drew a total blank. Even the light fixtures are terrible. Get us out of here!
Who could have ever guessed that hiding beneath all the clutter and bad cupboard choices was a large, bright and stunning space? We had no idea! Slimline cabinets, fabulous lighting and a careful eye on how the space is being used has created a total turnaround.
By using shallower top cupboards, a real sense of airiness has finally permeated this amazing room. The simple removal of the outdated curtains also allows so much more light to flow into the space. What an inspirational transformation!
Losing storage capacity in a room that used to be so cluttered would have been a bad call. It would have been all too easy for mess to start gathering again without a proper place to be stowed away but that fortunately hasn't happened here.
We love that even awkward corners have been put to sensible use, with large larder cupboards being added to ensure there's a place for everything. Dinner for two, please!
