9 very British bedrooms to suit every taste

It's not only terrible weather and queuing that we're known for here in the UK. It's also our great sense of style so, with that in mind, we thought we'd cast an eye over some of the most beautiful bedrooms from our lovely isle. We know what you're thinking and it won't be picture after picture of Union Jack bed linen. We've found a great and very representative selection of designs, which show just how varied and covetable our taste is.
From simple, minimalist schemes through to all out and unapologetic luxury, cast your eyes over our favourite bedrooms that are good enough for the Queen herself!
We have so many listed buildings in the UK that many bedrooms have wonderful exposed wooden trusses and we think it's only right that they are the main attraction. This space is perfect, with a total lack of sugarcoating and a perfunctory bed. An en suite keeps things wonderfully luxurious though, because we're not ruffians!
We do like to pride ourselves on our period home features here in the UK, so this super simple bedroom, complete with a working fireplace, is just the ticket! Antique furniture has been kept simple, the wall colour makes the room feel fresh and sizeable and we don't think you could get much more British, unless God Save The Queen was playing in the background!
Some furniture suppliers have really honed in on the style that suits them best and we have to say that this bedroom, complete with specialist rustic wooden furniture, really hits the country chic nail on the head! It partners so well with the natural green and white accents and creates a really relaxed space.
Hello, minimalism! When the function of a room can be so perfectly attuned with the aesthetics, marvellous things happen and we often see minimalist interiors creating some of the most intriguing areas. With a low bed, lack of unnecessary decor and a simple clothes rail, this space has everything you'd need for a great sleep.
While the builders may have been called in to construct the non load-bearing wall, this is still a bedroom that inspires us to change ours up. We love the construction of a separate dressing area, still within the confines of the main room and that wooden flooring is so British. We can't get enough of it!
Chaise longues might be a French invention but we've really taken them into our hearts on this side of the Channel, with many an exclusive townhouse proudly displaying one. Just like us Brits, the muted tones in this space are calming, classic and understated and those mirrored bedside tables are amazing!
This dreamy bedroom has been created in a new loft conversion, which is fast becoming one of the most popular home improvements right now. Built-in storage, low level furniture and punchy pops of colour show that there's nothing dull about us lot!
There was a time that you couldn't go anywhere in the UK without seeing floral wallpaper and pretty bedrooms, but that seems to have dwindled a little, in favour of contemporary styling. We think it should make a comeback, as this space looks gorgeous. The antique bed, heritage wall colour and luxurious rug all work so well.
Well, we're not sure Her Majesty would want to sleep in here but the regal purple décor is certainly taking things up a notch. A padded headboard, plush carpet and curtained off dressing room really are making this bedroom a cut above and we can feel our stiff upper lips softening a little!
