8 tricks to speed clean your home in 15 minutes

If life was perfect and pigs could fly, we would all live in spick and span homes that would never gather as much as an inch of dust. But since life is a little messier, cleaning chores are a hard fact of life, which inevitably means that we sometimes fall behind on our cleaning rituals.

We’ve all experienced those unplanned circumstances where the dinner guests are on their way, yet you haven’t done as much as fluffed a pillow to get the house ready. Or your mother-in-law (bless her) chooses that exact moment when your cleaning schedule is way behind to announce her unexpected visit.

What do you do? Take a deep breath, and jump into that 15 minute speed cleaning frenzy. It highlights the tasks that make the biggest impact, leaving your home relatively presentable for those unforeseen visitors.

Let’s start!