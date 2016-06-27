You'll find these UK façade transformations puzzling

The saying claims we shouldn't judge a book by its cover but we all know we do. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that homes throughout the UK are being given spectacular facelifts.
In some cases the end results are totally unrecognisable from what they once looked like and we thought we'd show you a few of those today. From dirty, crumbling façades to gleaming, modern exteriors, these home renovations show that nothing is beyond saving.
If your home looks a little worse for wear, prepare to be inspired to call in the painters and give it a new lease of life!
Found in a London courtyard, this façade certainly isn't doing itself any favours and leaves you assuming that the interior is less than awesome as well. Though this was a run-down industrial unit, someone saw the potential for a wonderful home, but we don't know if we can see it just yet.
Dirty, pokey and as far from homely or modern as it's possible to get, we have to admit that our interest has been piqued. Has yours?
The 1950’s industrial area is long gone now and in it's place stands this gorgeous contemporary home. The buildings were totally re-faced, along with the forecourt area, which now stands alone as a beautiful driveway and it's a total shock.
Gorgeous lighting, graceful lines and curves and large windows have all been put to great effect to totally eradicate the image of what was there before. What a home!
A sad, drab and totally uninspiring mews home, there is so much potential for this little house to be something far more attractive and welcoming. It's sad to say it, but every choice is wrong here and really saps the life out of a charming character home.
The cream exterior paint makes the property look pallid, while a central gutter really impacts on the visual. What a shame to see such a potentially lovely home looking so sorry for itself!
Wow! This is such a fresh and revitalising façade revamp that we had to do a double take just to make sure we weren't looking at a neighbouring property. Alas, this really is the same house, with some notable changes.
A coat of white paint has worked wonders (as have the newly greyed doors) and by moving the gutter, the whole frontage is uninterrupted. We also really like the addition of an extra, central window and that Juliet balcony is so sweet!
We're sure this was the very cutting edge of home design back in the day. Unfortunately, today it simply looks tatty, old-fashioned and ugly as sin. All the patchwork glazing panels aren't exactly helping the cause either.
It's a good job there is a large conifer tree in the way, so at least we don't have to see more of this tired old frontage than we have to.
Well, we admit to being more than a little jealous now. What a huge difference some well thought out windows, a better colour scheme and a thoroughly modern extension can make. It's like a totally different home!
The white render eradicates the past in one swoop, then those simple and elegant black window frames seal the deal. The angular extension is also a breath of fresh air, adding valuable space inside and a great talking point for the exterior. If only all transformations were this incredible.
