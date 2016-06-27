Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

You'll find these UK façade transformations puzzling

press profile homify press profile homify
The Gables, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture
Loading admin actions …

The saying claims we shouldn't judge a book by its cover but we all know we do. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that homes throughout the UK are being given spectacular facelifts. 

In some cases the end results are totally unrecognisable from what they once looked like and we thought we'd show you a few of those today. From dirty, crumbling façades to gleaming, modern exteriors, these home renovations show that nothing is beyond saving. 

If your home looks a little worse for wear, prepare to be inspired to call in the painters and give it a new lease of life!

1. Before: Shabby forecourt

BEFORE Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture

BEFORE

Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture

Found in a London courtyard, this façade certainly isn't doing itself any favours and leaves you assuming that the interior is less than awesome as well. Though this was a run-down industrial unit, someone saw the potential for a wonderful home, but we don't know if we can see it just yet.

Dirty, pokey and as far from homely or modern as it's possible to get, we have to admit that our interest has been piqued. Has yours?

1. After: Fabulous family home

The Gables, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern houses
Patalab Architecture

The Gables

Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture

The 1950’s industrial area is long gone now and in it's place stands this gorgeous contemporary home. The buildings were totally re-faced, along with the forecourt area, which now stands alone as a beautiful driveway and it's a total shock.

Gorgeous lighting, graceful lines and curves and large windows have all been put to great effect to totally eradicate the image of what was there before. What a home!

2. Before: Melancholy mews

Previous front elevation R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Previous front elevation

R+L Architect
R+L Architect
R+L Architect

A sad, drab and totally uninspiring mews home, there is so much potential for this little house to be something far more attractive and welcoming. It's sad to say it, but every choice is wrong here and really saps the life out of a charming character home.

The cream exterior paint makes the property look pallid, while a central gutter really impacts on the visual. What a shame to see such a potentially lovely home looking so sorry for itself!

2. After: Gorgeous in grey

Front of refurbished mews house R+L Architect Minimalist houses
R+L Architect

Front of refurbished mews house

R+L Architect
R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Wow! This is such a fresh and revitalising façade revamp that we had to do a double take just to make sure we weren't looking at a neighbouring property. Alas, this really is the same house, with some notable changes.

A coat of white paint has worked wonders (as have the newly greyed doors) and by moving the gutter, the whole frontage is uninterrupted. We also really like the addition of an extra, central window and that Juliet balcony is so sweet!

3. Before: Back to the dark ages

Derelict 1960s property in West Sussex ArchitectureLIVE 1960s house,renovation project,restoration
ArchitectureLIVE

Derelict 1960s property in West Sussex

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

We're sure this was the very cutting edge of home design back in the day. Unfortunately, today it simply looks tatty, old-fashioned and ugly as sin. All the patchwork glazing panels aren't exactly helping the cause either.

It's a good job there is a large conifer tree in the way, so at least we don't have to see more of this tired old frontage than we have to.

3. After: Bang up-to-date

Zinc-clad Bay Window Extension ArchitectureLIVE zinc cladding,bay window,extension,1960s property,stone restoration,white render,render,juliet balconies,restoration,renovation
ArchitectureLIVE

Zinc-clad Bay Window Extension

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Well, we admit to being more than a little jealous now. What a huge difference some well thought out windows, a better colour scheme and a thoroughly modern extension can make. It's like a totally different home!

The white render eradicates the past in one swoop, then those simple and elegant black window frames seal the deal. The angular extension is also a breath of fresh air, adding valuable space inside and a great talking point for the exterior. If only all transformations were this incredible.

For more home renovation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: This dull empty home gets a sparkling transformation.

A Home Sent from Heaven
Does your home's façade need a revamp?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks