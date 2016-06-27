10 life-changing ways to easily improve your tiny kitchen

Tiny kitchens make us sad. Not because of how much room they lack but because they're so often undervalued and unloved by the people who own them. Don't look at your small kitchen and think it's not worth investing any time or money into. With a few clever innovations, some trendy gadgets and a little more creative thinking, that little cooking zone could become one of your best assets and the true hub of your home.
Think you haven't got enough space for lots of storage, statement lighting or an island? You're about to realise that you have. Great things do come in small packages after all!
A pull out chopping board? One of the most ingenious small kitchen design innovations we've ever seen, this really is taking accessories to the next level. What's next? Invisible tea-towels?
Corner storage is a great way to expand the capacity of your small kitchen. Especially if you have some fold out shelves inside! Turning even a tiny cabinet into a full on larder, this is one to speak to your kitchen planner about.
Teeny tiny rooms rarely have a lot of wall space going spare but, even if you can't install top cupboards in your kitchen, a one piece shelving rack should be able to fit. A great way to keep crockery on hand, they also really give your kitchen a personal touch. After all, everyone else has top cupboards!
Your tiny kitchen can still enjoy amazing statement lighting, you just need to be a little more selective about the style. We think this bunch of pendulums, all bound together, look like a bunch of balloons. By not being too spread out, they'd work so well in a smaller area!
How do we all seem to collect so many utensils over a lifetime? We even inherit them from parents! Stop your countertop overflowing by installing a clever organisational drawer with separate compartments for each item. Hang on… where does the bottle opener live?!
Even a small kitchen needs the right appliances, including an extractor fan. Fortunately, some of the modern incarnations are not only tiny but also stylish. Don't avoid the essentials tin a bid to save room, just look for clever designs!
Wall-mounted open shelves are a fantastic way to gain back a lot of wall space while still displaying all your possessions and providing a home for your pans and crockery. The lack of doors will make the space feel so much bigger and if you've bought pretty kitchen essentials, why not show them off?
If you've long dreamt of having a kitchen island but thought your room was too small to accommodate one, perhaps you aren't thinking abstractly enough. Look for interesting shapes that can fit the curves and dimensions of your room, rather than a standard rectangular version that will be too bulky.
When storage is needed but you have little no no available space, start looking at super slim pull-out larder shelving. Some are as narrow as 20cm wide but have the capacity to house all your condiments and cooking essentials. Clutter free worktops at last!
Embracing a little multifunctional design will free up so much room in a small kitchen that it's a shock more people aren't already doing it. A worktop can be extended by just a half a metre to create a wonderful breakfast bar/dining table and bar stools will sit right under it, taking up no extra room!
