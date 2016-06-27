10 life-changing ways to easily improve your tiny kitchen

Tiny kitchens make us sad. Not because of how much room they lack but because they're so often undervalued and unloved by the people who own them. Don't look at your small kitchen and think it's not worth investing any time or money into. With a few clever innovations, some trendy gadgets and a little more creative thinking, that little cooking zone could become one of your best assets and the true hub of your home.

Think you haven't got enough space for lots of storage, statement lighting or an island? You're about to realise that you have. Great things do come in small packages after all!