Before and After: Terrific Small Flat Renovation!

It's all very well taking an old fashioned flat and giving it an interior design blitz but to make a lasting impression, ensuring the space is properly geared towards easy living, you need to get a bit more full on than that. We're talking about totally remodelling a property.

Today's project shows just what a dramatic impact a serious remodel can have on a home and, while the before pictures are a little less than beautiful, we think the finished product speaks volumes. Hold off on buying paint if you're considering freshening up an outdated space as you might actually be tempted to call in the builders once you see what was accomplished here!