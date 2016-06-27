Before and After: Terrific Small Flat Renovation!

It's all very well taking an old fashioned flat and giving it an interior design blitz but to make a lasting impression, ensuring the space is properly geared towards easy living, you need to get a bit more full on than that. We're talking about totally remodelling a property.
Today's project shows just what a dramatic impact a serious remodel can have on a home and, while the before pictures are a little less than beautiful, we think the finished product speaks volumes. Hold off on buying paint if you're considering freshening up an outdated space as you might actually be tempted to call in the builders once you see what was accomplished here!
With a host of interior walls having been ceremoniously removed from this home, you can now see the beginnings of something a little more stylish and unusual starting to emerge. It's exciting, as curved walls really aren't used enough.
Decent sized rooms make for willing recipients of something a little bit out of the ordinary and we can only imagine what a huge impact that new wall will have. Oh wait, we can take a look!
Have you got your builder on the phone yet? We are tempted to call ours. Going from a relatively standard straight wall design to this spectacular curved corridor, this is a home that is getting the VIP treatment and we are obsessed.
The bright white, open plan space here is nothing short of inspiring and has made what used to be a more cramped and old fashioned property the very epitome of cutting edge chic. We can't wait to get into that kitchen for a closer look.
We said we wanted to take a look at the kitchen, we meant the recently renovated version and not this sad little excuse for a cooking spot. What a terrifically dismal area, which aptly demonstrates just how far this home has come.
The patterned tiles are a nightmare that the 70s can keep and cork flooring is just awful. It's important to see these pictures to get a better idea of just how much has been achieved. But still, what a horror show!
There's no comparison between what was here once and what stands proudly now, is there? The transformation has been utterly incredible, leaving a naff and unsatisfactory space firmly in the past where it belongs, welcoming the modern era with ease.
Dazzling white cabinets are the perfect choice for continuing the ultra modern vibe seen throughout this home. We love how everything's been kept so smooth thanks to the lack of handles, which mirrors the tactile curved corridor wall you want to run your hand over. That cabinet lighting is the icing on the cake, making this room so fresh!
We find it really interesting that while everywhere else has been furnished and decorated almost exclusively in white, it's the home office that has been treated to a little burst of colour and fun. So often a serious space in a home, it's good to see that enjoyment has been taken into account.
The vivid pop of green looks great and really lifts the space, while extensive storage offers the perfect amount of display potential. You'd never feel down in the dumps in here and we think productivity would soar!
As you'd expect with any ultra modern home, the stylish and minimal themes have been carried through to the bedroom, although softened slightly. The hessian colour on the wall adds more warmth than bright white and gives a relaxing, cosy feel, which you'd expect in a boudoir.
Simple décor and romantic drapes finish the look to perfection and thanks to extensive wall re-positioning, this is a generous and comfortable room. What a wonderful home that's modern, cool and sophisticated. All it took was a few less walls and some inspired interior design!
Fore more transformations, take a look at this Ideabook: Before and After: Basic and Bleak to Devastatingly Chic.