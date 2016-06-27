12 tremendous small terrace ideas for your home

On a fabulous warm and sunny day, what could be better than a foray out into the garden to enjoy some food on a beautiful terrace? As far as we're concerned, absolutely nothing!
Take a look at these phenomenal outdoor areas and see which offer you the best inspiration to spruce up your terrace and perfect your patio.
Simply finished with decking, this is a project that could be completed in just a weekend by any carpenter and offers plenty of party potential.
A flagstone floor is the perfect host for a wooden table and chairs set. Add a parasol for extra flair and don't forget to extend the furniture's life by oiling the pieces once a year.
Inject a little fun and function into your terrace with vibrant cushions on comfortable furniture. You don't even need more than a small balcony to make this work!
A simple picnic bench will make any patio an easy and enjoyable location for a spot of outdoor eating. No effort required!
An awning will give your terrace year round usability. Leave it unused when it's hot and sunny but open it out for protection on rainy days.
You don't need a huge garden to create your very own bistro eatery. A small courtyard with a little table and chairs set will have you enjoying café culture in no time!
Narrow, long spaces can make a great terrace if you find the right table. Always plan for the function instead of fashion and the rest will fall into place.
Adjacent to the house and under cover, this fantastic terrace makes socialising a piece of cake all year round. On sunny days just wheel the barbecue round to the side!
A garden bench makes for a simple and easy installation onto a patio when you don't want a large dining table taking up all the room. Bliss!
A sunny, modern terrace looks great when accompanied by contemporary furniture. Metal pieces blend in particularly well and can almost vanish!
Don't separate your garden from your terrace. Bring them both together with potted plants and climbers and it'll feel like a Mediterranean hot spot in no time!
If you don't have a garden but do have a flat roof, who's to say that can't be your perfect terrace? Some decking strips will finish any outdoor space to perfection.
