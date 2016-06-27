Your browser is out-of-date.

12 tremendous small terrace ideas for your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Barnsbury Park, ReDesign London Ltd ReDesign London Ltd Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
On a fabulous warm and sunny day, what could be better than a foray out into the garden to enjoy some food on a beautiful terrace? As far as we're concerned, absolutely nothing!

Take a look at these phenomenal outdoor areas and see which offer you the best inspiration to spruce up your terrace and perfect your patio.

​1. Step on up

Fantastic porch! homify Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace Wood Wood effect patio,garden,decking
Fantastic porch!

Simply finished with decking, this is a project that could be completed in just a weekend by any carpenter and offers plenty of party potential.

2. Traditional not boring

Barnsbury Park, ReDesign London Ltd ReDesign London Ltd Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Barnsbury Park

A flagstone floor is the perfect host for a wooden table and chairs set. Add a parasol for extra flair and don't forget to extend the furniture's life by oiling the pieces once a year.

3. Bright spark

homify Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Inject a little fun and function into your terrace with vibrant cushions on comfortable furniture. You don't even need more than a small balcony to make this work!

4. Picnic perfection

New Build Part Earth Sheltered Split Level House in Truro Cornwall Arco2 Architecture Ltd Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Architects Cornwall, architecture Cornwall, arco2 architects, eco friendly architects, sustainable architects, sustainable architecture, architecture by the sea, beach house architecture,
New Build Part Earth Sheltered Split Level House in Truro Cornwall

A simple picnic bench will make any patio an easy and enjoyable location for a spot of outdoor eating. No effort required!

5. Whatever the weather

Patio Awning Installation in Padiham, Lancashire. homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace patio,awning,terrace,canopy,garden,alfresco,shading
Patio Awning Installation in Padiham, Lancashire.

An awning will give your terrace year round usability. Leave it unused when it's hot and sunny but open it out for protection on rainy days.

6. Courtyard chic

homify Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
You don't need a huge garden to create your very own bistro eatery. A small courtyard with a little table and chairs set will have you enjoying café culture in no time!

7. Long and lean

A city balcony, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
A city balcony

Narrow, long spaces can make a great terrace if you find the right table. Always plan for the function instead of fashion and the rest will fall into place.

8. In the shade

Moderne recreatiewoning, Bongers Architecten Bongers Architecten Modern garden
Adjacent to the house and under cover, this fantastic terrace makes socialising a piece of cake all year round. On sunny days just wheel the barbecue round to the side!

9. Unfussy elegance

Extension to rear, Sun Room, Kitchen and Living Room Grant Erskine Architects Modern conservatory
Extension to rear, Sun Room, Kitchen and Living Room

A garden bench makes for a simple and easy installation onto a patio when you don't want a large dining table taking up all the room. Bliss!

10. Blink and you'll miss it

Fulham House, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Fulham House

A sunny, modern terrace looks great when accompanied by contemporary furniture. Metal pieces blend in particularly well and can almost vanish!

11. Involve the garden

Patio Canopy Living Space Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Patio Canopy

Don't separate your garden from your terrace. Bring them both together with potted plants and climbers and it'll feel like a Mediterranean hot spot in no time!

12. Work with your space

Outdoor balcony and terrace at Chester Street House Nash Baker Architects Ltd Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Outdoor balcony and terrace at Chester Street House

If you don't have a garden but do have a flat roof, who's to say that can't be your perfect terrace? Some decking strips will finish any outdoor space to perfection.

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Quirky English Garden Ideas.

The All Inclusive Little Bungalow
Would a terrific terrace finish your outdoor space perfectly? Tell us what you'd use it for!

