So much of our lives is spent asleep, as the average person sleeps for 8 hours a day. Based on an average age of 78, that’s 230,000 hours spent sleeping, or 26 years! Given that we spend roughly a third of our lives in a bedroom, it would seem sensible to make this the most pleasant room in our homes.
Investing in a comfortable mattress is essential, as is using colour tones conducive to sleep and surrounding ourselves with decorations that help us feel at ease. Some prefer light tones, to help the natural process of waking up with the sun a little easier. Other prefer the dark, as it is much easier to sleep in a darker room. You may prefer lots of decorations, to personalise the room, or you may opt for a minimal concept, to put the mind at ease and help you drift off to sleep with a clear mind. Whichever you prefer, there is no hiding the fact that a lot of your life will be spent here, so you may as well invest the thought and time in making a room that is inviting and wholly yours! We're certain these 7 good reasons to stay in bed will make you want to hit the snooze button just once more, or entice you to sleep in a little longer next weekend.
As so much of our time is spent sleeping in our beds, it is essential to spend time researching what is best suited to you and to invest the money on a quality mattress. Contrary to what you may think is the most comfortable, don't go for too hard or too soft. Too hard will push unnecessarily on pressure points, moving them out of alignment, whereas too soft will not support you enough. Our body heals itself whilst asleep, so to ensure your body can prepare you for the next day, deep sleep is needed. Find out if an inner spring, memory foam or latex mattress is best for you.
There is nothing quite like spending a lazy day in bed with a cup of tea and a good book. No need to feel guilty, if you have worked hard for it! If reading in bed is your thing, make sure your back is properly supported and you have proper light for reading, so as not to damage your eyes.
The more pillows, the better! Pillows make getting cosy in bed all the more exciting. French interior designers and decorators Scenes D'interieur know how to perfectly decorate a bedroom that urges us to sleep in that little bit longer. The presence of pillows big and small, soft linens in pastel tones, calm lighting and a rustic interior all make us want to dive right into bed to get warm and snug.
Almost a third of our lives are spent sleeping, but this does not take into account the time spent before and after rest. A bedroom has to be conducive to sleep and has to make you feel completely at ease, and so must be completely personal. This completely unique room from German decorators OkinLab is a true rendition of this home owner's personality and character. The almost cardboard look of the custom bed frame, wall detail and sideboard try hard to draw our attention away from the incredible, sweeping coastal views. Certainly a hard room to leave with panoramas such as this.
With the ever increasing use of the internet for business and less time needed to be spent in the office, if you are one of the lucky ones able to work from home, grab the laptop and jump back in bed. The same principles apply to working in bed as to reading in bed. Make sure you are properly supported and there is essential light to reduce strain on your eyes.To save your back in the long term, we certainly do not recommend working in bed all day!
Watching programs or movies in bed is a great way to help switch the mind off and unwind before drifting off to sleep at night. It is also a great pastime for days when the weather is miserable outside. The location of your television with respect to your bed and windows is essential to ensure comfort and that the often frustrating light from outside does not shine directly on the t.v. itself. This well planned room lay out ensures the curtains can remain open to allow morning sun to shine in without effecting that annoying reflective glare off the t.v. screen.
Although not suitable for everyone, there are said to be a number of benefits to sleeping at ground level. Sleeping this way has been known to correct bad posture, improve blood circulation and prevent back and neck pain, amongst others. Our ancestors did not own fancy, technical mattresses, and they slept more than we do today, which must account for something, right? Before you go ahead and immediately ditch the bed frame and mattress, seek professional advice.