This family home is a dream

Offering high livability and a trendy interior scheme, this family house is the newest creation from Pracownia Architects. The new design is a decidedly contemporary piece of architecture, which was largely driven by the idea of being owned by those who want the classic family home yet with all the best in modern comforts and technological conveniences.
With the future owner's lifestyle and future planning in mind, the architects designed a highly liveable new home that would be able to meet the changing and diverse needs that can arise over time. Energy-efficient features and technology were also included in the finished product, rounding out the project as a sustainable build.
Scroll down to view the project in full…
Although contemporary, the design is laced with elements of the classic family home look. Architecturally, the most striking aspect of the house is its dynamic pitched roof, which greets visitors at the street. The black roof tiles pronounce the roof even further and provide a strong contrast against the white render and stone pathway below.
The façade finds a natural expression via timber, which wraps partially around the lower portions of the structure. The timber softens the building along with the stone driveway and lush landscape gardening.
With full-height glazing facing both the rear garden and the driveway, the living spaces within can be opened up completely on two sides. Sliding glass doors can be opened or closed to suit varying weather conditions, making them a valued and much used feature of the home.
The covered veranda out back includes seating around a pot plants and a central planter box, drawing on the idea of sitting outside surrounded by nature. Pool style chairs can be pulled out from under the shade of the veranda and brought onto a sunny spot on the lawn.
Inside, it is the easy livability that resonates strongly with the future owners of this house. The custom designed interiors have been designed with their daily rituals and comfort in mind.
Our perspective shows off the communal living space that runs along a main portion of the ground-floor. Found in this space is the shared kitchen, dining and lounge areas.
Each room in the house is highly flexible with its usage and function. For example, the lounge can always double up as a makeshift spare bedroom or study, or the kitchen can be passed off as a place to socialise and drink when guests arrive.
The modest scale of this kitchen and dining area is compensated by the soaring ceilings and stunning white colour scheme. We love the choice of materials that were chosen to create a warm atmosphere. Naturally, the highlight is the gorgeous timber covered cabinets.
One would never feel cramped or confined in this space and we can foresee many an hour being spent cooking or enjoying meals here as one overlooks the beauty of the garden.
Through the use of skylights located in various positions on the roof line, abundant light spills down into the main livings spaces within.
Also located up on the roof is a row of solar panels that will be able to produce enough power to support a large percentage of the family's energy use.
