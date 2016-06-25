This family home is a dream

Offering high livability and a trendy interior scheme, this family house is the newest creation from Pracownia Architects. The new design is a decidedly contemporary piece of architecture, which was largely driven by the idea of being owned by those who want the classic family home yet with all the best in modern comforts and technological conveniences.

With the future owner's lifestyle and future planning in mind, the architects designed a highly liveable new home that would be able to meet the changing and diverse needs that can arise over time. Energy-efficient features and technology were also included in the finished product, rounding out the project as a sustainable build.

