A Home Sent from Heaven

This is one of those very special projects that has become a firm favourite here on homify. For those who are intrigued by the world of luxury homes, this is an Ideabook that's sure to inspire and amaze.
The home in question is a wonder of minimalist architecture that few architects would dare to design. Just like a sculpture one finds in an art gallery, the building is to be interpreted as a piece of multi-dimensional art that changes our perspective and excites all the senses.
Of course, the main attraction found inside the home are the two swimming pools that are located directly above and below each other. We've never seen anything quite like it can't wait for you to experience it for yourself.
Intrigued? Then's then discover this masterpiece together…
Experienced like an immersive sculpture, the home encourages its inhabitants to engage all their senses and become aware of their place in the world. The form of the building promotes these ideas and acts as a poetic form comprised of concrete, steel and glass.
Architecturally, the building stands with limited support and looks to float above the ground due to the ingenious design where most of the exterior walls are moved from sight.
When standing from our perspective, we are able to observe a large portion of the interior layout and the landscape in the distance beyond. This same open layout design is also a strong design gesture in the other volumes of the structure.
As you would expect from a home such as this, a key desire for the owners was for privacy from the outside world. The front façade offers a more blank and closed-off face compared to what we saw at the rear. Precast concrete slabs join together to form a piece of architecture that is strong and bold.
If it wasn't for the timber decking and the landscaped garden, the building would appear quite intimidating to onlookers. Mature trees that existed well before the build have been protected and utilised as a feature of the changed landscape.
Inspired by the simplicity and subtlety of minimalist architecture, the owners wanted their future home to be about light, space and the water. The architects saw the key roles of this building as providing protection and an openness in a location of untamed nature.
Despite the illusion that this building hovers above the ground, the weight of the materials on the upper level are all about being light and transparent. The arrangement of glass and water work in concert to offer those above or below an unrestricted perspective of the whole domain.
The two levels of the home are comprised as a series of flexible spaces that connect to each other without restriction. The décor maintains a neutral and natural appearance, which is designed around a simple idea of openness.
Most of the living spaces are dedicated to relaxation, offering places for one to take the time to stop and just enjoy life in this amazing home.
The detailing of the glazing is deliberately uncomplicated in the hallway, with the full-length pieces of glass extending unrestricted along the space. Extending beyond the glazing, the white walls and polished concrete flooring inside forms a bold frame for the public and private rooms.
The combination of white and glass was selected to enhance the continuity between inside and out, offering a dramatic scene of natural light.
At one end of the home there's a kitchen, which is ultra modern in its design and features. With thanks again to transparent surfaces, the strongest player in this space is natural light.
As the light enters, the glossy kitchen surfaces absorb and reflect changes of the day, allowing the interior atmosphere to transform entirely from morning until night.
Looking inside the main bathroom, the white walls, floors and ceiling provide the space with a tangible brightness that looks simply incredible when viewed from our perspective. Thanks to the LED lighting that runs along the ceiling and bathtub, light washes throughout and illuminates every nook and cranny.
The massive walk-in shower bordered by glass is no doubt the room's most lavish feature. To enhance their showering experience, the owners installed a multi-functional rain shower unit that changes with touch sensitive controls.
A concrete staircase leads downstairs into the lower level where the décor continues to excite. Seamlessly integrated into this corridor wall is a glass case, which is filled with bottles of the finest red wine one can buy.
In a surprise twist, the bottles themselves become a feature of the décor, introducing a rustic element into a décor that's all about minimalism and modernity.
