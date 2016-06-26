A Home Sent from Heaven

This is one of those very special projects that has become a firm favourite here on homify. For those who are intrigued by the world of luxury homes, this is an Ideabook that's sure to inspire and amaze.

The home in question is a wonder of minimalist architecture that few architects would dare to design. Just like a sculpture one finds in an art gallery, the building is to be interpreted as a piece of multi-dimensional art that changes our perspective and excites all the senses.

Of course, the main attraction found inside the home are the two swimming pools that are located directly above and below each other. We've never seen anything quite like it can't wait for you to experience it for yourself.

Intrigued? Then's then discover this masterpiece together…