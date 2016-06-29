6 harmonious kitchen and dining room unions

Eating and socialising are undoubtedly two of life’s grandest indulges. Good friends go together so well with good food (and good wine), regardless of the venue.
But today on homify, we want to focus on two of the home’s biggest entertainment zones fused into one: the open plan kitchen and dining space. Just imagine the jovial ambience that this 2-in-1 layout often sees – chattering friends catching up on the latest gossip, while mouth-watering meals are transported from the culinary space to the dining table.
Here to serve as delectable inspiration are six fabulous open plan arrangements for the kitchen and dining room.
Who says a small studio flat can’t indulge in a little socialising? This U-shaped kitchen with its peninsula serving as the dining spot is perfect for that friendly gathering between family and friends, as ample prepping space has been taken care of for those decadent dishes, as well as the required appliances.
Here we go stylishly country with a unique mix between classic and Provencal. Floral motifs, rustic wood, shabby chic surfaces, and stone all add a charming homely vibe to this interior space, which conjures up the ideal area to enjoy a hearty breakfast with cheerful faces.
We’re not just about great ideas; we have a wide variety of expert professionals here on homify too, such as fantastic kitchen planners to help you conjure up the culinary spaces you deserve.
A gorgeous window that brings in the lush landscape is not enough for this dining-and-cooking duo, which is why they opted to splash some natural greens, as well as a handful of foliage, inside too.
Add to that a tranquil colour palette and an abundance of cooking spaces, and we have a socialising spot that can’t help but be cheerful and charming 24/7.
The industrial style is no stranger when it comes to open plan living, which makes the intertwined kitchen and dining space a welcome feature here.
Don’t you just love this mix and match of surfaces? Wooden furniture, cement tiles, exposed brick wall, and urban décor are all as mixed and complementary to each other as the dishes that are sure to be served here.
We all know the importance of natural lighting – so how about this stunning space with generous glass windows and ceilings that allow an abundance of sunshine into the socialising hot spots?
Sleek and modern kitchen counters add brightness to the kitchen area, while natural lighting achieves the same at the interlinked dining area.
And what a curious mix between modern surfaces and rustic elements – most definitely a unique space that offers the best of both worlds!
Who else gets a nautical vibe from this stunning layout? Ocean blues and lighthouse whites contrast stunningly, with loads of natural lighting flowing inside, and a gorgeous timber floor whose colour reminds us of the beach.
Whether it’s for an intimate cup of coffee or a five course feast, this dining- and cooking space is sure to be just perfect.
Let’s add some style with a few: Stickers In The Kitchen.