6 harmonious kitchen and dining room unions

Eating and socialising are undoubtedly two of life’s grandest indulges. Good friends go together so well with good food (and good wine), regardless of the venue.

But today on homify, we want to focus on two of the home’s biggest entertainment zones fused into one: the open plan kitchen and dining space. Just imagine the jovial ambience that this 2-in-1 layout often sees – chattering friends catching up on the latest gossip, while mouth-watering meals are transported from the culinary space to the dining table.

Here to serve as delectable inspiration are six fabulous open plan arrangements for the kitchen and dining room.