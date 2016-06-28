A freshly perfected British terrace

Terrace houses are beautiful and a real staple of UK architecture but what people choose to do to theirs is what really set them apart. Today's project sees an already gorgeous home totally transformed through the inclusion of a bright and beautiful rear extension, as well as a handy loft conversion.
The architectural firm in charge of this project knew exactly what was needed to unlock the full potential of this fantastic property. Let's take a look around to see if you're inspired to commission something similar!
Walk down any street in London and you will come across wonderful terrace houses that have a lot of character and real British charm. We think this example is literally picture perfect. An archetypal red brick build, it's offset with lovely white detailing and looks as classic as it does homely.
While there have been significant changes made to the interior, the façade of this home remains steadfast and stunning. Let's dive inside to see where the magic happened!
While this would have been a fabulous house, even without a large extension added to the back, we can see the true value of adding this spacious extra room. Offering the perfect location for a kitchen/dining room, this fabulous single-storey add on has been graciously accepted by the original house.
The skylights have made what could have been a dark space wonderfully bright, while also adding some beautiful architectural touches. By finishing the kitchen in a modern yet classic style, the heritage of the home has been observed and respected.
Everything about this newly erected space is simple yet beautiful, from the large proportions through to a bay style window and that pretty pastel green wall colour. Keeping the dining area close to the kitchen is a tried and tested method for creating a sociable home hub and we think it works amazingly well here.
It would have been easy to fall into the trap of coordinating the dining table to the kitchen but we think that would have left this space feeling a little too cool. The warmth of natural wood adds a real charm and again gives rise to the age and styling of the original property.
Where better for little angels to live than as close to the heavens as possible? We think that converting the loft was a stroke of genius, opening up the house to a far more comfortable and child-friendly feel. Plus, what kids wouldn't want their very own floor?
Modest yet marvellous, this bedroom is perfect for children, with its simple décor and funky touches. Plus, with built-in storage there will be no concerns about mess or untidiness. And is that an en suite for children? Now that's luxury!
The brief for this loft conversion was to create a pretty bedroom for the growing family's two daughters and we don't think there's a kid on this earth that would mind sharing this space with their sibling. There's more than enough room for two, toys included!
Generous but not over the top, this bedroom has every comfort that growing kids could need. With twin beds, plenty of play space and a wonderfully large window keeping it bright, this is no doubt the favourite room in the house for the lucky sisters that sleep here.
We think this loft conversion is going to be a space that grows with whomever has their bedroom up here and why not? When children are little they will love the autonomy that comes with having their own space and when they are teenagers, well, you might want them as far from you and a shared bathroom as possible!
The chic colour scheme might seem a little adult at first glance but we think it's just muted enough to never date. It's also a great basis for fun touches, such as bath toys. Even a teenager would struggle to make this fabulous room look messy.
