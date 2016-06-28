Before and After: Creating a Rural British Gem

To all intents and purposes, today's project was a ground up rebuild but, believe it or not, some of the original structure was rescued! Found in the idyllic heritage city of Norwich, this property was brought back from the brink to offer incredible style and beautiful living spaces.

The finished product is a cacophony of luxe materials, wonderfully understated finishes and generous proportions and we think you're going to be suitably impressed. Let's head to the land of The Broads and take a closer look at what the talented building team managed to achieve!