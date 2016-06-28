Your browser is out-of-date.

Before and After: Creating a Rural British Gem

To all intents and purposes, today's project was a ground up rebuild but, believe it or not, some of the original structure was rescued! Found in the idyllic heritage city of Norwich, this property was brought back from the brink to offer incredible style and beautiful living spaces.

The finished product is a cacophony of luxe materials, wonderfully understated finishes and generous proportions and we think you're going to be suitably impressed. Let's head to the land of The Broads and take a closer look at what the talented building team managed to achieve!

Before: Work in progress

There's no denying that this is a large project with a huge amount of restorative work being necessary before anything could happen to the structure or interior. We do always like to see how the trickier challenges are tackled!

Is any of this original brickwork though? Look at all the breeze blocks!

Before: It goes on and on

Every angle of this building site shows the extent of the work undertaken and it's extensive to say the least. Bolstering the main building was the first stage before any extensions or imaginative design works could start happening. We might have given up at this stage!

After: Worth the effort

Wow… now we see why so much care was taken to finish this project properly! Part brick, part cladding and the perfect combination of heritage and contemporary styling, this is a modern home with a chunk of history thrown into the mix. It's so beautiful and we can imagine it being extra special with a front garden.

After: That's different

Have you spotted the unusual feature here yet? The front door is up on the first floor and leads around to a superb terrace area

What a bizarre way to go about things but we're not knocking it. Quite the opposite, in fact. We think it's fantastic, as is that enormous window!

This house is more surprising at every turn.

After: It's oh so quiet

We were honestly expecting the interior to be really wild and unusual, given all the funky touches to the exterior. However, what a lovely surprise to see a relatively traditional rural cottage scheme.

Naturally working with the heritage of the original section of house, we think this quiet scheme looks just the ticket.

After: Bright ideas

Of course it's not all quiet and understated elegance in this home, as this amazing glass connecting section proves. When you've been respectful throughout, you can afford to go a little crazy here and there.

What a stunning way to ensure a regular supply of sunlight, reflecting off the chrome safety rails with ease! 

For more amazing home transformations, take a look at this Ideabook: Before and After: Family Home Modernisation Sensation.

Did you like the transformation? What are your thoughts on the upper level front door?

